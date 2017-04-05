Artists finds, uses stones to create

× Crafter Kate Callahan sits by some of her creations at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce offices, where she’s the Artist of the Month for April. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Crafter Kate Callahan decided a year ago she was going to create some exquisite works using stones and other materials.

A Moriah resident, Callahan is the Artist of the Month for April at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Port Henry, where her works are on display.

“I find all the right pieces to make it look just right,” she said. “Then I lay it out.”

Her works inside of glass boxes create people, trees, and animals from the rocks she finds alongside Lake Champlain and other places. Then she hand letters captions to go with them.

“The majority of the rocks I find by the lake,” she said. “My friends help by bringing me rocks from the ocean.”

Although she’s done craft fairs and farmers’ markets before, this is her first show. Callahan has a home studio where she works on her creations.

“Some of them take eight hours or more to make,” she said. “People sometimes ask for certain things. I think of themes, like holidays, hobbies, weddings. And some of the things people ask for are a challenge.”

She said many of her works are inspired by nature.

“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s an outlet for my creative side.”

Callahan formed Creative Rock Designs to market her work, and she can be reached at 546-3043.