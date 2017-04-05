Artists finds, uses stones to create

Kate Callahan does unique work with rocks found along shores

by

MORIAH – Crafter Kate Callahan decided a year ago she was going to create some exquisite works using stones and other materials.

A Moriah resident, Callahan is the Artist of the Month for April at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Port Henry, where her works are on display.

“I find all the right pieces to make it look just right,” she said. “Then I lay it out.”

Her works inside of glass boxes create people, trees, and animals from the rocks she finds alongside Lake Champlain and other places. Then she hand letters captions to go with them.

“The majority of the rocks I find by the lake,” she said. “My friends help by bringing me rocks from the ocean.”

Although she’s done craft fairs and farmers’ markets before, this is her first show. Callahan has a home studio where she works on her creations.

“Some of them take eight hours or more to make,” she said. “People sometimes ask for certain things. I think of themes, like holidays, hobbies, weddings. And some of the things people ask for are a challenge.”

She said many of her works are inspired by nature.

“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s an outlet for my creative side.”

Callahan formed Creative Rock Designs to market her work, and she can be reached at 546-3043.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines