Artists return to create

× Artist George Van Hook paints Fort Ticonderoga from the top of Mount Defiance during last year’s Plein Air Festival. The event returns this year. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The 4th annual Adirondack Harvest Plein Air Festival is back in Ticonderoga Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24.

On Saturday, 15 artists from throughout the northeast will capture the beauty of the area.

The following day, an opening reception at Ti Arts Gallery on Montcalm Street is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mariann Rapple of Ti Arts said the artists arrive Friday, stay at local lodging, and get to work Saturday morning.

“You will find artists painting along the scenic LaChute River trail, which hosts waterfalls, marshes, wildlife and all that mother nature has to share,” she said. “Throughout the weekend, you may notice artists painting along the road, in parks, in town and around the lakes. Feel free to stop by for a quick chat; many of them love sharing their stories.”

She said the reception on Sunday is free and open to the public.

“The most important thing is to have people come to see their work,” Rapple said. “The artists come here at their expense. It costs them money to enter. A portion of the money from any paintings they sell stays in the community. It’s so important our community supports them.

“Join us in thanking the artists for supporting Ti Arts and the programming that they provide to the greater Ticonderoga region.”

Light refreshments will be served at the reception.

Artists interested in receiving more information can email adkharvestpleinair@gmail.com.

“They will be painting vistas, buildings, and nature that interests them as an individual artist,” Rapple said.

Ti Arts is a non-profit organization providing the area with free cultural arts opportunities. This event is sponsored by Ti Arts, Fort Ticonderoga, Cultural Arts Initiative, and the Essex County Arts Council.