Artists see beauty of Ti

× Artist Jessica Fligg paints the Ticonderoga Community Building cupola during the Plein Air Festival. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Artists from all over the Northeast converged on Ticonderoga last weekend for the 4th-annual Adirondack Harvest Plein Air Festival.

They painted and painted on Saturday, scenes like the Middle LaChute Falls and Mount Defiance.

Jessica Fligg came from Ashland, NH to paint the Ticonderoga Community Building cupola from the LaChute River Trail.

“I’m having fun,” she said. “I was attracted to the color and light, the flag flying at the building.”

She said it was a great experience staying in the community, with her and her family at the Rogers’ Rock State Campground south of Ticonderoga.

“It’s a great place,” Fligg said. “I’ve met some of the other artists. It’s a beautiful community.”

Fligg works mostly in oils and is a juried member of the New Hampshire Art Association.

On Sunday, the Ti Arts Opening Reception was held at the Downtown Gallery, where visitors could meet the artists and view and purchase their works.

Mariann Rapple of Ti Arts said the artists come to the area at their own expense and stay locally.

“They painted along the roads, the trails and from the top of Mount Defiance,” she said. “It’s important that our community supports them, and part of the money from any sales stays in the community.”

Ti Arts is a non-profit organization providing the area with free cultural arts opportunities. The festival was sponsored by Ti Arts, Fort Ticonderoga, the Cultural Arts Initiative, and the Essex County Arts Council.

× Fred Holman decided on the Middle LaChute Falls for his painting last weekend. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Artist Fred Holman of Brant Lake was painting the Middle LaChute Falls on Saturday.

“It’s a good community event,” he said. “There’s great scenery.”

He said he strolled around town looking at various locations before deciding on the falls.

“You walk around and something hits you and you know what to paint,” he said. “People are very welcoming here. People have stopped to talk to me. This is a great place.”

Holman prefers oils, and curates the Art in Chestertown Gallery.

Anyone interested in receiving more information can email: adkharvestpleinair@gmail.com.