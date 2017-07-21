Artists share spotlight at chamber

× Mike (right) and Matt Gaddor are the Artists of the Month at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. The identical twins paint popular culture icons and portraits. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Twin brothers are the Artists of the Month for July and August at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

Matt and Mike Gaddor of Moriah are acrylic artists. Their work will be on display at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce on Main Street in Port Henry, chamber president Cathy Sprague said.

“They’re excellent artists and they’re from Moriah,” Sprague said. “I never knew they were here until recently.”

The brothers are married, and have jobs and families, but they never stopped painting.

Matt said they’re going to try some new subjects.

“We’re going to make some paintings of miners,” Matt said. “A lot of our stuff is by commission, portraits. People come to us and ask us to paint for them.”

Both men, who are 32, studied art at Plattsburgh State.

“Our teacher told us we’re doing what no one else is doing,” Matt said. “Our kids inspire us to do artwork. Before we graduated high school, our mom and dad told us to ‘do what you want to do’.

“We draw pop icons,” Matt continued. “We do things for work. I just did a painting of the old ‘Batman’ show. Adam West just died.”

West played Batman/Bruce Wayne on the 1966-68 ABC-TV show.

Mike said their work has pop roots.

“A lot of our artwork reverts back to what we know,” Mike said. “We both have huge toy collections. We bought action figures and set them up.”

He said Christmas is their busiest time of the year.

“During the holiday season we’re busy,” Mike said. “People want a last-minute gift.”

They’ve done gallery shows in the region, he said.

“We’re doing shows in Vermont, but NYC costs a lot of money.”

They both loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as kids, Mike said.

“Our mom drew the turtle heads and we drew the bodies,” Mike said. “We go to comicons. Our stuff is pop focused.”

They also get inspiration from classic TV shows like Pee-Wee’s Playhouse and the Ernest movies.

Their works, some of which are for sale, will be on display at the chamber through the end of August.