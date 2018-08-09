Arts galore this month in Schroon Lake

× Expand Photo provided Shown is Cosy Sheridan ion a 2014 playing with Charlie Koch. Sheridan will be playing and teaching about songwriting at Sunday in the Park, Aug. 19, sponsored by the Schroon Lake Arts Council. The council sponsors a summer full of musical programs which will continue through the month of August.

Photo provided Asian dancers and a tai chi demonstration featuring Xinhoa Lee was one of the unique performances held during Sunday in the Park sponsored by the Schroon Lake Arts Council, which has been bringing local artists and others as part of a free summer-long arts program. Summer in the Park has been running each Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

SCHROON LAKE | Summer is starting to wind down but the Schroon Lake Arts Council still has plenty of free, outdoor music every Sunday through the end of August.

In July Sundays in the Park included Latin dance, story creation with audience participation, Asian dance and tai chi, and improvisation theater. August started with children’s Adirondack storytelling.

Coming up on Sunday, Aug. 12, from noon to 5 p.m., is the 29th annual Adirondack Folk Music Festival.

This year’s lineup includes “Jamcrackers,” featuring Dan Duggan, Dan Berggren and Peggy Lynn, Roy Hurd with Skip Smithson and Tim Hartnett, Cricket Blue, Goodbye Blue, and Three Quarter North.

On Aug. 19, is the last of the actual Sunday in the Park series performances.

Each Sunday in July and August the Schroon Lake Arts Council has brought a mix of local and outside entertainers, including Big Fez and the Surfmatics, Roy Hurd, and this week’s featured performer, singer-songwriter Cosy Sheridan.

Sheridan has been touring for over 20 years and has 12 CDs to her credit.

For the past 25 years, she has taught classes in songwriting, performance and guitar at workshops and adult music camps across the country. Since 2012 she has been collaborating with singer-songwriter Charlie Koch.

Sheridan will include a songwriting workshop in her performance. Song-writers are invited to bring some of their own lyrics and music to use in the workshop.

ARTISTS SOUGHT

The Schroon Lake Arts Council also looks for artists of all disciplines who want to showcase their work for Sunday in the Park.

Event coordinator Mikki McSherry said she might have three to five artists who want artists to show their work.

She has included yoga demonstrations and the state police’s K-9 unit, but would like to see more genuine art forms, such as dance, and exhibits of photography in whatever form: note cards, prints or calendars.

Sunday in the Park always begins with a local warm up act from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a featured act from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is the first of three continuous days of music sponsored by the arts council. Monday nights are the free Acoustic Jams at the Boathouse Theater.

Anyone who plays an acoustic instrument is invited to join in. Past Jams have included players of guitar, ukuleles, banjos, fiddles, upright bass and hammer dulcimer. Tuesday night is ticketed performance at the Boathouse. Skipping a week due to the Adirondack Folk Music Festival, the next and final performance of the series will be Bear Tracks on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The big Sunday finale will be “Porchfest,” which is started in the northside neighborhoods of Ithaca in 2007, but is now a national event.

According to its website, Porchside in Ithaca was “inspired by some outdoor ukulele playing and a conversation between neighbors Gretchen Hildreth and Lesley Greene.” In September 2007 they pulled together 20 bands to take part in Porchfest. in 2016, 185 bands participated, requiring several dozen volunteers.

“It’s all on people’s porches, and it’s all free,” said Mikki McSherry, the arts council’s coordinator for Sundays in the Park, including Schroon Lake’s Porchfest.

“Last year, we went to Ithaca and there were over 180 performers. That is what I am trying to do here,” she said.

McSherry said she would be happy to begin Porchfest in Schroon Lake with nine bands playing on nine porches. McSherry said the arts council was still settling all the details, but planned to have entertainment on the porch at the Schroon Lake Senior Center, at the Schroon Lake Community Church, the Adirondack Lodge, and in front of Pine Tree Mercantile.