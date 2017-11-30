As busy as he wants to be: Minerva barbershop serves as social hub

× Greg Fresca operates a traditional barbershop in Minerva, where you walk in and wait... and maybe hear some good stories. Photo by Christopher South

MINERVA | On a Thursday morning in October, Frank Casazza, 92, and fellow American Legion member Ken Cannan got into Cannan’s truck and drove 25 miles from Indian Lake to Minerva to visit Greg’s Barbershop.

Indian Lake does not have a barber, Casazza said, and a beauty salon in Warrensburg wanted him to make an appointments. Instead, the guys from the American Legion go to the barbershop of Greg Fresca.

Fresca, 72, hangs his shingle out on Route 28N and walks about 200 yards back to his one-chair barbershop attached to his home. There he waits for customers to show up for a haircut, dispelling rumors that he is no longer cutting hair.

“What am I going to do? People come up my driveway and hand me money,” Fresca said.

Casazza, Cannan, and others make the trip from Indian Lake, Newcomb and Johnsburg, to name a few places in the central Adirondacks, to get their hair cut in a barbershop.

Fresca’s, they say, is like a regular barbershop: you come in, sit down, and wait your turn.

In the meanwhile, guys sit around in the small shop where the walls are bedecked with pictures of wildlife and Yankees memorabilia. The exception is a red Bosox cap that his longtime friend.

“That belonged to a friend of mine. His wife said he put it in his will to give to me and said, ‘Make Greg hang it on his wall,’” Fresca said.

As a true friend, he honored his friend’s request.

Casazza said one of the reasons they come to Fresca’s shop is the conversation.

Fresca enjoys the interaction with his customers as much as they do. They exchange stories about what they’ve done or heard about in the Adirondacks, sports, hunting and fishing, and even tell a few jokes.

Fresca said he would like to see a Dodgers-Yankees world series, saying he thought the Dodgers would be in the Series all along.

As far as the Yankees, Fresca quoted former Yankee player and manager Yogi Berra, saying, “It ain’t over until it’s over.”

Guys will come into his shop who haven’t seen each other for 20 years and will spend a half hour or 40 minutes catching up.