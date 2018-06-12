As city weighs future of crypto, city takes aim at codes, safety standards

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Four months after first proposing an 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations, city officials are poised to rescind the law within the next month, according to Mayor Colin Read. Read is pictured here, speaking before a crowd at a recent cryptocurrency summit at SUNY Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Just four months into the City of Plattsburgh’s moratorium on cryptocurrency, lawmakers are poised to repeal the law and move forward with revisions to the city code, safety standards and more — measures Mayor Colin Read hopes will remedy concerns over fire safety and impacts on residents’ quality of life.

Read told The Sun last Tuesday he expects changes to various codes, safety procedures and ideas on how to require heat reclamation from mining operations to come before the council within the next month.

“We don’t intend to have that moratorium last for 18 months,” Read said at a cryptocurrency summit last week. “We have some building code things to figure out, and the nuisance issue.”

Sound put off by an average commercial cryptocurrency mining operation averages between 75-115 decibels. That’s around the same noise level as a motorcycle or a jackhammer, according to a study by Purdue University.

Fire safety also remains a concern in the city, both because of the close proximity of buildings and the dangers to emergency responders who may be tasked with putting out fires where large amounts of electricity are in play, according to Read.

“We want to end the moratorium once we can solve these problems,” he said.

PROGRESS

The city’s moratorium was initially proposed on the basis of two main concerns: Health and safety, and the financial impact on the city’s ratepayers.

Direct financial impact on local ratepayers ­— who previously foot the bill when the City of Plattsburgh’s energy consumption exceeded its allocated amount of cheap power and the city had to purchase more at a higher rate to meet the demand ­­— have been mostly mitigated with a recent Public Service Commission (PSC) ruling, Read said.

A PSC ruling in March opened the doors to tariffs on high-density load users (HDLs) like miners, required that HDLs pay for infrastructure upgrade costs upfront, and mandated a two-month cash deposit for energy bills.

Read said that finding ways to recycle heat generated by mining equipment could potentially further reduce any energy burden on local ratepayers.

Regardless of the PSC’s ruling, however, the region doesn’t have infinite energy: