As DACA takes spotlight, Stefanik ‘optimistic’ on immigration deal

Protesters called on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) last week to pass a bill to protect illegal immigrants brought to the country as children. Congress must pass a bill by Feb. 8 to avoid another government shutdown.

PLATTSBURGH | Congress must pass a spending bill in early-February to avoid another government shutdown.

But what to do with the illegal immigrants brought to the country as children poses a thorny issue as a decade of Congressional negotiations has failed to produce legislation.

President Donald Trump has promised to end the program by March 5.

The fate of the 800,000 young people known as “Dreamers” led to a brief government shutdown last week as Senate Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillilland and U.S. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, withheld their support for a budget bill in order to secure a better deal.

The House last week passed a stopgap spending bill to fund the government for three weeks, ending the three-day shutdown.

“I’m optimistic that we come to a deal,” Rep. Elise Stefanik told The Sun in an interview. “I think we absolutely need to legislatively fix DACA and address that population.”

Stefanik lashed Schumer and Gillibrand for their role in the impasse, arguing the duo played partisan politics while using the Children’s Health Insurance Program as a bargaining chip.

Schumer, for his part, has blamed the breakdown on Trump’s waffling, likening the process to “negotiating with Jell-O.”

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said he would allow an immigration vote in the coming weeks.

New York’s 21st Congressional District is home to approximately 100 Dreamers, according to Stefanik.

The second-term lawmaker called the young immigrants “very talented young people who haven’t really known anywhere else.”

But a long-term plan also needs to address root causes and fixes to the nation’s immigration system, including investments in border security, said the lawmaker.

Trump said on Sunday he’d consider a pathway to citizenship in 12 years for enrollees, as well as double the number of recipients.

But he tied the offer to $25 billion for a border wall with Mexico and a reduction of family-based immigration (often referred to as “chain migration” by the White House) and visa lotteries.

Stefanik has previously pushed back against Trump’s proposed border wall — “I don’t think the president’s plan is right on this,” Stefanik said at a forum in Plattsburgh last year — and has said she would instead prefer to see stronger border security measures.