As DACA takes spotlight, Stefanik ‘optimistic’ on immigration deal

Protesters called on Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) last week to pass a bill to protect illegal immigrants brought to the country as children. Congress must pass a bill by Feb. 8 to avoid another government shutdown.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Congress must pass a spending bill in early-February to avoid another government shutdown.
But what to do with the illegal immigrants brought to the country as children poses a thorny issue as a decade of Congressional negotiations has failed to produce legislation.
President Donald Trump has promised to end the program by March 5.
The fate of the 800,000 young people known as “Dreamers” led to a brief government shutdown last week as Senate Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillilland and U.S. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, withheld their support for a budget bill in order to secure a better deal.
The House last week passed a stopgap spending bill to fund the government for three weeks, ending the three-day shutdown.
“I’m optimistic that we come to a deal,” Rep. Elise Stefanik told The Sun in an interview. “I think we absolutely need to legislatively fix DACA and address that population.”
Stefanik lashed Schumer and Gillibrand for their role in the impasse, arguing the duo played partisan politics while using the Children’s Health Insurance Program as a bargaining chip.
Schumer, for his part, has blamed the breakdown on Trump’s waffling, likening the process to “negotiating with Jell-O.”
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said he would allow an immigration vote in the coming weeks.
New York’s 21st Congressional District is home to approximately 100 Dreamers, according to Stefanik.
The second-term lawmaker called the young immigrants “very talented young people who haven’t really known anywhere else.”
But a long-term plan also needs to address root causes and fixes to the nation’s immigration system, including investments in border security, said the lawmaker.
Trump said on Sunday he’d consider a pathway to citizenship in 12 years for enrollees, as well as double the number of recipients.
But he tied the offer to $25 billion for a border wall with Mexico and a reduction of family-based immigration (often referred to as “chain migration” by the White House) and visa lotteries.
Stefanik has previously pushed back against Trump’s proposed border wall — “I don’t think the president’s plan is right on this,” Stefanik said at a forum in Plattsburgh last year — and has said she would instead prefer to see stronger border security measures.
“That means increasing our technological capabilities on the southern border and potentially increasing personnel,” Stefanik told The Sun, “and not having a one size fits all when it comes to the southern border, and certainly having a different approach when it comes to the northern border where we have completely different issues.”
DACA will formally end on March 5, but that deadline remains in flux — and cloudy as potential lawsuits threaten to stave off potential deportations.
SMALL PROTEST
Six activists gathered outside of Stefanik’s district office in downtown Plattsburgh last week and called for the GOP-controlled House to pass a “clean bill,” or one that would offer Dreamers a path to citizenship that is not tied to other policies.
Trump’s decision to eliminate the Obama-era program last September was “inhumane,” said organizer Mary-Alice Shemo.
“I feel the Statue of Liberty must be hanging her head in shame because of how we treat our immigrants,” Shemo said. “It’s not my America.”
DACA, she said, is being “held hostage in a game of political football.”
“It shouldn’t have been part of the budget (discussions) to begin with,” she said.
Wendy Bridges said, “I really don’t think people should be deported. I want (Stefanik) to realize that there’s people here who care for (Dreamers) in this community, and want her to care, too.”
The program shields people from deportation and is renewable every two years. Most enrollees came through Mexico, including many originally from nations in Central and South America and Asia.
The program does not provide a pathway to citizenship, but recipients are allowed to work and attend school. Those with serious misdemeanor of felony convictions are ineligible to participate.
Similar rallies were held outside the lawmaker’s Watertown and Glens Falls offices.
STATE EFFORTS
The program has also unlocked access to in-state tuition, grants and loans in some states — including New York.
Recipients in the Empire State also qualify for employment-based health care, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week ordered the some 42,000 recipients in the state will remain eligible for state-funded Medicaid regardless of any federal changes.
Cuomo, who is rumored to be eying a 2020 presidential bid, called the federal government’s failure to take action to protect DACA recipients “appalling, un-American, unjust and puts hundreds of thousands of children at risk.”
The governor is pushing for Senate Democrats to use their leverage and shift their posture to “negotiate from strength” by using the power of the 60-vote necessity, a procedure he says will put the brakes on the president.
“As Washington holds DACA recipients hostage for funding for a wall, we will not allow vitriol and dysfunction to put lives at risk,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We will continue to stand up for the rights of immigrants, and will continue to defend the principles of opportunity and equality that this state and this nation were founded upon.”
Deporting Dreamers, said the governor, would entail months of court battles and mass demonstrations.
“No state, New York foremost, would sit quietly and allow families to be ripped apart,” Cuomo wrote in a Medium post last week. “Once pressed, Republican elected officials may very well abandon the President on the issue.”
AT SUNY
SUNY Plattsburgh has been bracing for changes to the program, and has been offering counseling and services to students who may be impacted.
“We have also communicated that our students need not be overly concerned about Homeland Security or federal agents showing up on campus because colleges continue to be treated as ‘sensitive locations,’” said Ken Knelly, a spokesman for SUNY Plattsburgh. “Further, campus police do not act as federal agents.”
The SUNY system does not separate students based on their immigration status or track DACA recipients on a central level.
And SUNY Plattsburgh, for their part, does not ask students during the admission process to provide that information.
“If that information were to be in the hands of a separate party, it could be wrongfully used, likely against the recipient of course,” Acting Chief of Staff & Director of Legislative Affairs for SUNYSA Austin Ostro told The Sun last September.
“Having that information is essentially a violation of privacy.”
The college hosted a DACA-related forum last fall following the president’s decision to terminate the program.
“As students return to campus next week, we may see further communication or such in the spring, based on events,” Knelly said.
Polling shows DACA has broad popular support in the U.S., with a CBS News poll released last week revealing 87 percent of Americans want Dreamers to stay in the country.
— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting