As protests rage, Stefanik a world away in farm country

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) checks in on pint-sized constituents at the Essex County Fair in Westport on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

WESTPORT | Protestors took to the streets in Saratoga Springs Wednesday to rage against a visit by Sean Spicer, the controversial ex-White House press secretary who was in town to tout his new book.

“We will be there to protest the GOP Conspiracy to Defraud the USA,” read a statement posted by organizers on Facebook.

The author of "The Briefing: Politics, The Press and The President” was also slated to attend a fundraiser for the Saratoga County GOP at a private residence.

The protest on Union Avenue was billed as a patriotic effort, with organizers urging activists to bring flags to accompany a large inflatable “Trump Chicken” replete with a copper-colored whorl.

Organizers also trained their ire on President Trump, who is beating back incendiary accusations by a former staffer in a separate book, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who appeared with Trump at Fort Drum on Monday.

“What are the Saratoga #GOPlutocrats going to do with the bribes they get today?” wrote Joe Seeman on Twitter. “Help cronies like Stefanik.”

Following the event, Seeman said Republicans are undermining the Mueller investigation to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, calling their actions "treasonous."

Participants also pushed back against what they contend is a pattern of dishonesty by the president.

“Taking kids from their parents’ arms, taking away Americans healthcare to cut taxes for the rich and helping corporations pollute the earth are all examples of the utter immorality of Trump, Stefanik and the GOP,” said Linda LeTendre of Saratoga Springs in a statement issued following the event. “Spicer and the wealthy contributors here should hang their heads in shame.”

Organizers estimated the crowd at "over 150."

WAITING FOR GOLDEN GRAHAM

But the lawmaker was nowhere to be found, instead appearing 93 miles north at the Essex County Fair in Westport, where she was preparing to face off against Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) in the fair’s annual cow milking competition.

Stefanik, who lives in nearby Willsboro, mingled with residents and supporters on a dirt track as a cow named Golden Graham patiently awaited her moment in the spotlight.

As the bovine flicked her tail, children lined up in plastic cars for a junior demolition derby contest, and a rock band churned out classic rock cover songs for an appreciative, work boot-wearing crowd.

“Saratoga County GOP had wanted to invite Sean so I helped put them in touch,” Stefanik told The Sun. “It’s really benefiting their county committee.”

Stefanik participated in a lunchtime event with the former spokesman, who became infamous as the public face of the Trump administration for the first six months, with his public bantering of reporters garnering widespread outrage.

Following a series of wildly-popular “Saturday Night Live” skits, he achieved punching bag status.

Spicer said on Wednesday that he did not see the press as the enemy of the state, reported the Times Union, and “does admit to mistakes during press briefings.”

"There were things I could have done or said that would have been more effective," the newspaper quoted Spicer as saying. "From the largest to the smallest."

Stefanik acknowledged protestors have a difference of opinion.

“In terms of the protests, they have their viewpoints,” Stefanik said. “They have the right to say their viewpoint.”

She circled back and lauded the energy of local Republicans as evidence of grassroots energy heading into the November elections, citing the race to replace outgoing state Sen. Kathy Marchione.

“I thought it was a good event today.”

Stefanik said she’s known Spicer for years.

“I’ve worked with Sean before,” Stefanik said. “He seemed very relaxed. I think having the pressure of standing behind the podium everyday as press secretary — I think he’s enjoying the book tour, and he’s enjoying meeting the grassroots folks who followed him and were just excited to host him.”

CUOMO CONTROVERSY

Perhaps not to be outdone in generating controversy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo drew gasps at a political bill-signing in New York City earlier on Wednesday when he said, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

The flap, which draw instant criticism from Republicans, unfolded just two days after Cuomo and Trump sparred during the president's upstate visit.

Asked by a reporter if she had heard the comments, Stefanik said she hadn't.

But, she said: “America is great. America is the greatest country in the world, and I think that regardless of political party, I think most Americans believe we’re the greatest country in the world.”

A spokesman for the governor later offered a walkback and attempted to frame the comments under the lens of gender equality.

“The governor believes America is great,” said Dani Lever in a statement, “and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential.”

NO LUCK WITH GOLDEN GRAHAM

Swirling controversies aside, Stefanik appeared more focused on besting Stec in the milking contest.

Despite their experience at the county fair circuit, each politician only garnered a “smidgen” of milk, as Stefanik put it.

Two local lawmakers had similar luck afterwards.

“Are you supposed to whisper in the ear before you milk her?” said the announcer.

Storm clouds gathered overhead as the tykes continued to line up for their contest, gunning their tiny engines.

The announcer hollered from his perch that he hoped the “assemblywoman” would deliver more federal funds to Lewis.

Stefanik looked around and pointed at herself.

“We’re working on it,” she said while offering a thumbs up.

This story has been updated.