AT&T-sponsored program to showcase STEM jobs

Local students to tour AT&T store, Schulter Systems facility

PLATTSBURGH — Students entering the upcoming school year at ADK P-Tech are gearing up to learn about STEM career opportunities in the North Country thanks to a contribution from AT&T to the North Country Workforce Partnership.

The contribution will support the upcoming Clinton County Job Shadowing Program on May 19 by introducing 30 eighth grade students to STEM-based careers in Clinton County. 

Applied education programs like these, organizers said, are important for youth because much of the growth in the domestic and global economy will come from STEM-related jobs – a highly lucrative and competitive field.  

ADK P-Tech students will tour the AT&T store on Smithfield Boulevard to learn about today’s cutting edge wireless technologies and hear firsthand from employees about possible future STEM careers.  

Students will then head over to Schulter Systems to tour the facility and have lunch. 

“The job shadowing event is important to help students understand their career opportunities in the North Country and discover working environments they may not be aware exist,” said Sylvie Nelson, Executive Director of the North Country Workforce Development Board.

