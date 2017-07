× Expand Photo provided L to R: Mary Mazzotte, Clayton Menser, Neale and Kevin Peters.

TICONDEROGA – Sue Neale of Saranac Lake won an ATV through the annual raffle sponsored by the Essex County Marine Corps League. The purpose of the raffle was to raise funds to cover cost of bringing the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and Drum and Bugle Corps to perform in Ticonderoga on Sept. 21. The performance will be open to the public, and additional details will be announced soon.