Au Sable Forks pharmacy to close

AU SABLE FORKS — After nearly half a century of serving the residents of Au Sable Forks, Feeks Pharmacy will close its doors on Feb. 25.

“People are very upset that we’re closing, but there’s nothing we can do,” said owner Stephen Godlewski.

Godlewski contributed the business’ closure what he said was the failure of insurance companies to adequately and promptly reimburse him for prescription drug costs.

When he fills prescriptions, some of the reimbursements have stopped, some have decreased, he said. Oftentimes insurance companies don’t repay the pharmacy for 60 days.

“I can’t pay my bills,” Godlewski said. “It’s just a sign of the times. Chains are having the same problem.”

Au Sable residents will now need to drive to a different pharmacy — the closest is 15 minutes away in Keeseville, or about 35 to Lake Placid — or use a delivery service provided by Kinney Drugs in Elizabethtown.

“It’s going to suck that they’re not here,” said Arthur Smith, a 58 year old resident and regular at Feeks. “It’s hard to find a good pharmacy.”

Smith said he has frequented Feeks since the early 1970s. “I remember walking in here as a kid — they’re great people to deal with.”

Godlewski said that after running the pharmacy for 45 years, his plans for the future are clear:

“I plan on taking life easy,” he laughed.

RESIDENTS PETITION

In response to the news of Feeks’ closure, Jay resident Christopher Straight started a petition on change.org to encourage “a company or town [to] help us bring a pharmacy back to our much needed community.”

“We have so many disabled, elderly, and sick in our small hamlets,” Straight wrote on the change.org petition. “We rely on somewhere close to home to get what we need.”

The petition, titled “Our Community Needs a Pharmacy,” has 67 signatures as of this edition’s publication date.