Aubuchon Hardware employee retires after 31 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — For years, Linda Duso has been a steady presence at Aubuchon Hardware in Elizabethtown.

Duso has guided residents through ice storms, blizzards, floods and all manner of natural disasters that have befallen the region.

After 31 years of acting as the community’s comforter-in-chief, Duso retired on Dec. 29.

Duso recalled a rewarding career with the Massachusetts-based retail chain over a hearty breakfast with family and Aubuchon brass at the ADK Cafe in Keene.

“I’m going to miss being at the store,” Duso said. “I’ve met a lot of people there.”

It is difficult to pick just one memorable customer, she said. But serving their needs was always the highlight of her day.

When Duso first started, the Court Street location lacked phones, and folks tended to be skeptical because she was a woman.

But she won them over with her toughness, dedication and knowledge, which she gleaned through years of experience and taking classes on topics like electricity and wiring.

“Retail isn’t an easy industry,” said Jeff Hoag, regional director of sales and operations. “And while juggling a family, Linda always took time to take care of the community.”

Linda and her husband, Bernard, raised three children, all of whom helped at the store on occasion — like ringing up customers during blizzards, for instance, or stocking the shelves and waxing floors.

These values embody Aubuchon values, said Hoag of the family-owned company, which has 108 locations throughout New England.

“Linda is a huge reason why the store is an anchor in the community,” Hoag said. “She’s built that business into a family.”

And Bernard, he said, has been like a rock.

“Having that support is very important,” Hoag said.

One of their children, Boo, will carry his mother’s legacy: He now serves as store manager, taking the role his mother once held.

For a time, Linda worked under him:

“So you have to take orders from your son,” she laughed.

“And did I take orders?” she winked.

“We’re always kidding around,” Boo said.

Linda said she will have no problems adjusting to retirement and looks forward to traveling with Bernard, including a trip to Newfoundland, Canada, one of their favorite destinations.

Other highlights of the couple’s years on the road include Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii.

The new year will be one of milestones for the couple, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The Dusos, who reside in Elizabethtown, will also both turn 70 this year.

Snow fell quickly last week as Linda reminisced over her years of work. The sky grew dark and the roads were slick. But for the first time in 31 years, she could sleep in.