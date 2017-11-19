Audit suggests better credit card practices for Bolton Fire District

BOLTON | The Office of State Comptroller (OSC) has recommended the Bolton Fire District tighten up its accountability of credit card purchases and payments, recommending it always have receipts before paying the bill.

The OSC issued its audit of the Bolton Fire District on Nov. 10, finding the Board of Fire Commissioners approved payment for five credit card purchases totaling $3,519 despite not having adequate supporting documentation.

Additionally, the district’s secretary/treasurer did not reconcile monthly credit card statements to individual receipts, and the district incurred $116 in late fees and $112 in finance charges.

“The purpose of our audit,” the report says, “was to determine if claims for credit card bills were audited and paid timely and the purchases were for appropriate purposes for the period Jan. 1, 2016 through April 30, 2017.”

Brian Butry, a spokesperson for the OSC, said it is not uncommon for his office to audit credit cards used by fire companies and local governments, but there is no targeting of credit cards for audits.

“There are no set parameters for the audits. For example, it could be something that may be examined when we review a local government’s purchasing policies or record keeping,” he said.

The OSC made recommendations for each of the findings, including requiring credit card users to submit receipts for credit card purchases, and that the board should ensure the documentation is in place before approving claims for payment.

The audit further recommended credit card statements and receipts be reconciled, and to make credit card payments on time to avoid late fees and finance charges.

The Bolton Fire District provides fire protection services for the Town of Bolton in Warren County. The district is governed by an elected five-member Board of Fire Commissioners. Budgeted appropriations for 2017 totaled $467,810.

In the board’s official written response, Board of Fire Commissioners Richard Kober said the board agreed with the state’s findings and issued a corrective action plan.

Regarding the lack of receipts, the board updated its credit card policy to require, effective immediately, all credit card users to provide a receipt and details of the purchase to the treasurer within 72 hours of the purchase.

Furthermore, the board members will review the receipts or other documentation prior to approving payment at their monthly meetings. The board will also reconcile the statements with receipts of purchases.

With regard to paying credit card bills on time, the board said it would adjust the payment due date to allow the treasurer pay the bill on time after being approved by the board.