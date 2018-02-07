Auditions set for ACT’s first musical Feb. 10

KEESEVILLE | It seemed as the stars aligned for Derrick Hopkins when it came to what would be the first musical he would direct for the Artistry Community Theatre.

“It was almost a year ago when I was with my mom thinking up ideas and she was listening to stuff on her iPad and said, ‘You should do Hello, Dolly,’” Hopkins said. “Then came the Broadway revival with Bette Midler and I was listening to the cast recording and it just hit me: there is some great music in this show. It just seems it was meant to be.”

Now, a year later, Hopkins and the ACT are ready to hold auditions for their premier musical, which will be performed in concert July 19-22 at AuSable Valley Middle High School.

Auditions will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at Keeseville Elementary School. Auditions are open to a wide range of potential cast, aging from “8 to 88” according to a news release.

“The best thing about performing a show in concert is you can really blow it out,” Hopkins said. “We are going to have a 12 to 15 piece orchestra and are looking to supply a chorus who would stand up during the large musical numbers along with the dancers and performers. It will be possible to have kids in the ensemble so they get that chance to experience being in the theater and working with adult cast members.”

Along with having a show that could use a wide range of performers, Hopkins wanted the first show to be one casual and die-hard Broadway fans alike knew.

“There was a lot of talk when the show came back with Bette Midler in he lead role,” Hopkins said. “It;s just a fun show that a lot of people know.”

Hopkins said those who are interested in auditioning should bring their own sheet music of between 16 and 32 bars to perform. Those auditioning should also wear appropriate attire to learn a dance number from the choreographer of the show.

One cast, rehearsals will be on Sunday through Wednesday evenings between May 20 and July 13, with dress rehearsals July 14-17 at a site to be determined.

“We wanted to make sure we had auditions early enough so people could know the time commitment and plan for it,” Hopkins said.

For more information, email info@artistrytheatre.org or call 518-802-0400.