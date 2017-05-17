Auditorium OK’d for Warrensburg Central School

WARRENSBURG —Within several years, students of the Warrensburg Central School District will have safer and more accommodating buildings in which they acquire an education, following Tuesday’s approval by district voters of an $11 million capital project.

They will also have, for the first time in at least 80 years, an auditorium with tiered seating for drama and musical performances as well as academic instruction.

By a vote of 330-54, voters approved a project that is to accomplish hundreds of upgrades to school facilities without impacting local taxes.

The endorsement of Warrensburg’s capital project accompanied approval of the school district’s 2017-18 budget.

Other school spending plans were likewise approved in the North Warren, Lake George, Johnsburg and Bolton school districts.

Warrensburg’s budget reflected a decrease of 1.5 percent, while the other three district budgets reflected slight increases, each one below the state tax cap.

Warrensburg’s extensive project calls for upgrades to both the elementary and high schools including replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical, and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems — and new energy efficient windows.

One aspect of the system is to construct secure school entrance vestibules in which an employee can visually screen visitors before granting them entry.

The work is to be funded 80.4 percent by state education aid, with the local share being drawn from the district’s existing financial reserves.

The highlight of the project is the reconstruction of the existing ‘cafetorium’ into an auditorium with tiered seating to host large group and instructional sessions as well as drama and musical performances.

For many decades, people attending plays, musicals and concerts at Warrensburg High school have endured having their view of their stage blocked, as well as putting up with poor sound quality — the district’s stages were either an appendix to their cafeteria or their gymnasium.

Tuesday’s vote, however, will result in the community enjoying the attributes of a true auditorium with tiered seating and engineered acoustics.

Instigating a grassroots campaign for the new auditorium 18 months ago was Mikelean Allen, a staff member at Warrensburg Central and production manager for the Warrensburg Drama Club.

The campaign to construct a real auditorium went viral on social media, and the concept was widely embraced by school alumni, students, faculty and the community.

“I’m so happy for not just the auditorium but all the upgrades,” Allen said Wednesday morning. “We’re really moving forward!”

Much of the reason for the campaign’s strong support was that Warrensburg’s drama productions and musical presentations have won accolades and regional acclaim for nearly 20 years — since Jim Corriveau was hired to be vocal music instructor and he launched ambitious drama and choral programs.

“I’m delighted that community that they saw the value of a real auditorium and recognized what it can do for the students and the whole community,” Corriveau said, noting that much of the credit should go to Denise Foster for her outstanding instrumental music programming.