AuSable Forks Labor Day

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Prev Next

Hundreds of people came out for Au Sable Forks’ annual Labor Day celebration on Sept. 4. Throughout the day, guests of all ages enjoyed a parade, live entertainment, games, wood bear carvings, shopping and food from local vendors.

Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com