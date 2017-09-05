AuSable Forks Labor Day

1 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
2 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
3 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
4 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
5 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
6 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
7 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
8 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
9 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
10 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
11 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
12 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
13 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
14 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
15 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
Hundreds of people came out for Au Sable Forks’ annual Labor Day celebration on Sept. 4. Throughout the day, guests of all ages enjoyed a parade, live entertainment, games, wood bear carvings, shopping and food from local vendors.
Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com