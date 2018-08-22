Ausable moves toward civic center bond vote

× The Town of Ausable hosted two public information sessions ahead of a town-wide vote on whether or not to issue a $4.6 million bond for infrastructure upgrades at the Keeseville Civic Center. Dozens of residents attended to share their concerns about the associated tax increase and ask questions about the town’s plans for the building. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

AUSABLE | The Town of Ausable will ask for voter approval on a proposed $4.6 million bond to fund a major infrastructure overhaul at the town-owned Keeseville Civic Center.

Officials haven’t pinpointed a precise usage for the former Keeseville Central School, beyond it being a mixed-use facility, but they aim to facilitate infrastructure upgrades that will hopefully result in multiple tenants.

But first the proposal needs to garner approval from taxpayers.

The town’s voters will have their say on Aug. 28.

By issuing the bond, the town’s taxpayers would shoulder a tax increase of $1 per $1,000 in assessed value for two to three years until the principle is paid off, according to Ausable Town Supervisor Sandra Senecal, then $1.60 per $1,000 in assessed value for the next 25 years.

For a homeowner whose house is assessed at $100,000, this would mean a tax increase of $100 then $160.

BIG UPGRADES

The town hopes use to the bond money for infrastructure upgrades.

Projects slated include replacing the building’s roof, electrical system, plumbing and adding a new entry ramp and elevator for handicap accessibility.

At first glance, the old civic center appears normal. It sits atop a hill in the center of the town’s hamlet and looks like any other school building in the area — immense, a fortress built to last — and still hosts an American flag on the pole at its main entrance.

It’s only when one stops in the empty parking lot, walks on crumbling steps and past painted-over doors, fights back hanging vines and peers through the dust-crusted windows that the building reveals its dilapidation.

Inside, the paint on the walls is chipping, peeling or covered with graffiti. Tables are overturned, chairs scattered, a piece of artwork is missing its bottom half.

When the building has been brought up to code, what happens to the aesthetics of the interior depends entirely on which developers choose to inhabit the structure, according to Senecal.

“It will be (the occupant’s) responsibility to build out as they see fit,” Senecal said at a public meeting last week, after a resident asked whether the money would pay for aesthetic updates and outfitting.

“We’re not making it pretty, we’re making it usable,” she later told The Sun. “It was a very vibrant place at one time. We’re trying to get that back.”

Ideas floated in the past have included a community center with a gym for local children, affordable housing, retail space and using the building as the town’s offices.

The building will likely remain off the tax rolls, and revenue — if any — would come through rental agreements with future tenants, according to Senecal.

Town Councilman Steven Sucharski told residents that the building “would never support itself.”

“There’s no guarantee with renting,” he said.

Ausable voters will weigh in on the bond issue on Aug. 28. Polls are open noon to 8 p.m. at the civic center.

The town’s tax levy for the general fund this year was $5.14 per $1,000 in assessed value, up 9 cents from 2017, not including special districts. The total tax levy was $1,397,745.

LONG ROAD

Since absorbing the building in 2015 after the Village of Keeseville dissolved, the town has spent a $49,000 state community block grant on services and studies designed to test the waters on the feasibility of rehabbing the 82-year-old building.

They’ve also budgeted approximately $20-25,000 per year on maintenance and utilities since acquiring the property, according to Senecal.

The building was built in the late 1930s and used as the Keeseville High School.

After that, it was used by the village as a civic center, before closing in 2010. A number of agencies and non-profits have used the space for short periods in the past — including the New York State Police — but as of this year, the 55,000 square-foot building’s sole occupant is the Development Authority of the North Country, a telecommunications and broadband company.

The town has been awarded a $500,000 Restore NY grant, a $100,000 Dormitory Authority of New York grant through state Sen. Betty Little’s office and $100,000 from the Moore Foundation so far to offset some of the $4.6 million needed to bring the building back up to code, and the town has applied for another $300,000 community block grant.

If voters shoot down the bond proposal next week, the town plans to return all grant monies, Sucharski said.

PUBLIC RESPONSE MIXED

More than two-dozen residents attended a nearly two-hour public information session hosted by the town last Wednesday.

Susan Picard said that she supports the town’s efforts to revitalize the civic center.

“Coming up with a reuse for the building makes more sense to me than tearing it down,” Picard said. “Instead of looking for reasons why not to do something with it, we should look at what we can do to help our town grow, help our youth and help local businesses.”

“We need to reuse it,” Maureen Pray, a member of the local planning board, chimed in.

“Business in Plattsburgh is expanding, it’s bringing in more people,” Picard added, referencing Norsk Titanium, an aerospace-parts manufacturer that’s pledged to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. “A community facility would be a plus for those people looking to come here.”

But not all the feedback was positive.

“Demolish it,” Ausable contractor Timothy Tatreault told The Sun.

“I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for this,” Christina Tatreault added.

Senecal conceded that the town hadn’t explored the cost of demolishing the building, and though the village had explored the cost in 2009 and estimated the demolition at around $800,000, they “didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it.”

The village also attempted to market off the building to a private buyer in the past, she said, to no avail.

“The village did try to sell the building. They hired a firm, they did try to market the building and they didn’t get any interested buyers.”

Nick Lobosco, an architect overseeing the project, said that for a town like Ausable, the cost of constructing a new building rather than reusing the current structure would range from $225-250 per square-foot.

“At $4.6 million for 55,000 square-feet, that’s a substantially less cost,” he said.

Nancy Thew took issue with the idea of spending money on the building in the hope that a business will want to move into the space.

“There’s already space available in town,” Thew told the town council. “No one wants it.”

Though Sucharski said that he believed the town could convince the Town of Chesterfield to help shoulder the cost of the project, and stressed that the council was actively exploring other funding opportunities to offset the cost to taxpayers, a few residents expressed disapproval of the tax increase associated with the bond.

“So is there a remote chance I’ll die before the taxes go up?” Donald Leclair deadpanned.

“No,” Sucharski laughed.