Ausable River stopped flowing through the Chasm

× John McDonald, president of the Ausable Chasm Company asked Essex County Supervisors why the water level on the Ausable River fell to near nothing on Saturday. The river flow has remained low since, impeding the popular regional attraction’s ability to run its rafting tours. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | Something happened on the Ausable River last Saturday.

The water nearly stopped moving through Ausable Chasm.

And owners of the popular river rafting attraction below the falls want to know why.

John McDonald, president of the Ausable Chasm Company, brought the concern to Essex County Supervisors on Monday.

He said they have done business here for 150 years and brought 100,000 guests to the region last year alone.

“The water dropped (Saturday) to almost nothing,” he said, “and the Chasm was never notified that water was going to be cut off.”

Tim Bresett, general manager at Ausable Chasm was more stark.

“Over the weekend we had to turn away over 1,000 people,” he said of the river rafting ride they offer.

“The river has disappeared,” Bresett said. “We’ve had really low water all season.”

× Expand Chart/USGS The current USGS data chart (Aug. 20 to 27) indicates a sharp drop in water flow at the gage about 1.8 miles past the confluence of the East and West Branches of the Ausable River. The data points are update daily and available online: https://nwis.waterdata.usgs.gov/ny/nwis/uv?site_no=04275500. Chart/USGS

But on Saturday morning it dropped from over 200 cfs to 67 at the gage.

“It has never, ever been that low,” Bresett said.

“Nobody has given me answers. The chasm (rafts) can’t run in 67 cfs.”

The upcoming Labor Day weekend, Bresett told supervisors, is one of their biggest holidays of the year.

Both Bresett and McDonald asked whether work that began last Thursday to remove Rome Dam on the West Branch above Au Sable Forks caused the water to stop running.

Work is also underway at Wilmington’s dam on the West Branch about 15 miles further west (upriver).

But both Jay Supervisor Archie Depo and Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston said engineering reports indicated nothing would change the West Branch flow.

“We can’t shut that flow off,” Preston said.

“Jay can’t shut off the water,” Depo said. “If anything, volume was (expected to see) an uptick.”

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said all river project engineering plans are required to provide that flow remains the same.

“Whether it has to do with Rome Dam, I don’t know. Whether it has to do with your dam, I don’t know,” Bresett replied to Preston.

“We are lower than at any time in history,” Bresett said, indicating they spoke with Rome Dam project engineers at Reale Construction that morning.

“The engineer can’t figure out why it’s doing what it’s doing,” McDonald said.

Chasm attraction owners said they tried to call the Department of Environmental Conservation over the weekend, but no one answered the phone.

“We want to work with people doing the job,” McDonald said.

The Town of Jay received a DEC Consent Order to take action in 2010 after finding Rome Dam was failing.

Depo said engineering done in preparation for the Rome Dam project indicated the West Branch flow would increase 15 to 25 percent once the dam is out.

River gage data shows a striking loss of water on Saturday.

USGS maintains two gages on the Ausable River, one on the East Branch (unaffected by work at Rome Dam on the West Branch) and another one on the main stem below Au Sable Forks -- nearly two miles past the East/West branch confluence.

Gage equipment and data is monitored by the New York Water Science Center in Troy.

Contacted Monday to verify the measurements, Water Science Center Hydrologist Christopher Gazoorian, said they did see the drop.

“We are sending someone out there on Tuesday to investigate,” he said.

The main stem gage (past the confluence) read 57.6 cubic feet per second as of 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

“We’re seeing about 57 cfs on the East Branch. We know that water is going to the main stem,” he said. “So any drastic change that maybe happened on Saturday morning would be attributed to a change on the West Branch.”

The loss of water flow shows up clearly on USGS data charts.

Approximately 175 cubic feet per second of water just stopped moving.

Gazoorian said that equates to about 1 billion gallons of water per day.

Ausable Chasm owners are trying to figure out what happened.

“Is this a temporary proplem or is this the future?” Bresett asked the county’s supervisors.

Essex County Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan offered to bring Bresett out to the Rome Dam site.

“Water flows (over the dam) and the impoundment is increasing the flow not decreasing it,” Dougan said.

“I don’t think that’s the cause of your water issue.”

Work on the $2.3 million project to remove Rome Dam officially began last Tuesday.

McDonald said Ausable Chasm, which is about 10 miles downriver, was not notified.

“They stopped notification about three miles south of where the dam was going to be removed,” McDonald said.

Several public hearings and informational meetings were held as the Jay Town Council reviewed engineering options to address the Consent Order.

Essex County is paying for the work through New York Rising flood recovery grant funds.

Depo said Rome Dam project engineers are holding a public meeting on Wednesday night, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jay Community Center.