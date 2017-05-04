Ausable to examine local junkyard law

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Ferd Brundick through Creative Commons Licensing. The Town of Ausable may revise their junkyard laws at the May 10 town board meeting.

AUSABLE — For residents tired of looking at trash-strewn lots or junked cars, relief may be in sight:

The Town of Ausable is considering a revision of their local junkyard laws.

“It should be revised from time to time,” said Supervisor Sandy Senecal at a special work session last Tuesday. “If you feel that we need to update our local law, I think that’s something we should start working on.”

The issue may be on the docket at next month’s regular board meeting — but only if board members request its inclusion.

“If you want to put this on the agenda of the May 10 meeting, just let me know, and we’ll put it on the agenda,” Senecal said.

WRITTEN COMPLAINT NEEDED

Current statutes have been on the books since 1970, with revisions made in 1997 and 2005.

The town used General Municipal Law No. 136 as a basic template, which can be tweaked to be either more or less restrictive.

“This gives each municipality their own latitude as to how much we want to regulate, or how little we want to regulate off of the model,” said Code Enforcement Officer Bill LaCount at the work session.

Three agencies have jurisdiction over junkyards.

The town, said LaCount, is required to conduct annual inspections of the town’s five junkyards to monitor issues like fencing, state fire codes, property maintenance, safety issues and general appearance.

Investigations beyond the annual inspection must be sparked by a written complaint.

“If there is a complaint, then I will go visit the property and ask some questions,” LaCount said. “I’ve been responding to verbal complaints — I’ve never gotten a written complaint.”

Environmental regulations, including setbacks from waterways and waste disposal, are under state Department of Environmental Conservation oversight.

That agency can launch their own investigations.

A third agency, the state Department of Motor Vehicles, issues permits to junkyards with active dismantling operations (approval of that permit is contingent on the local inspection).

While the town zoning law prohibits the creation of new junkyards, existing facilities are grandfathered into environmental laws.

LaCount said the town walks a fine line between enforcement and ensuring businesses remain sustainable and the livelihood of the owners is not jeopardized.

Topography plays a role when it comes to fencing, and trees are permissible.

LaCount said he made an agreement when it comes to fencing at two facilities at the directive of the town board.

“So yes, I’ve become complacent on it,” LaCount said.

“With that, I take reasonable assurance that things are not 100 percent, but adequate — and that’s my take on that.”

DEC INVESTIGATION

At the meeting, video footage of which a local resident provided to a reporter, town officials examined photos of a local junkyard.

While board members were careful to avoid naming a specific business, the owners of Smith’s Auto Exchange attended the session. Town officials questioned Roger and Lisa Smith at the end of the meeting — including on the costs associated with moving and stacking vehicles.

Smith’s Auto Exchange, located along the AuSable River in Clintonville, is currently under DEC investigation, the agency confirmed in March.

“The matter is still an ongoing investigation at this time so we have no comment,” said DEC Region 5 Spokesman David Winchell on April 27.

Winchell declined to say if the business had ever been the subject of previous investigations by the state agency, citing the ongoing investigation.

When reached by phone and asked about the meeting, a representative at Smith’s Auto Exchange said “I don’t know about that” and referred questions to the town.

The Smiths didn’t return a call seeking comment. LaCount did not respond to an email seeking comment.

But a report obtained by the Sun revealed a site inspection by LaCount of Smith’s Auto Salvage on Dec. 8, 2016 revealed no flaws and he deemed the permit “OK to renew.”

“When you have a pre-existing situation, that’s always been there, and always been renewed, when you see a violation — and a violation is reported by a citizen or by the municipality or whatever — that enforcement is DEC’s environmental enforcement,” LaCount said.

Despite the focus on Smith’s Auto Exchange, the scrapyard isn’t the only local site under scrutiny:

Residents on Route 9N have long complained about problem properties, said Senecal. So have residents on Grove Street, who have indicated they will soon file a written complaint about what they perceive to be an issue in their community.

And if the town cracks down on what officials referred to as an emerging junkyard: “There will be five or six very happy neighbors on that road,” she said.