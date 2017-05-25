Ausable town justice faces felony charge for illegal dumping

× Expand Pete DeMola The owners of Smith's Auto Exchange in Clintonville are facing charges, including a felony, after they allegedly discharged industrial waste near the banks of the Ausable River.

CLINTONVILLE — The owners of a local scrapyard are facing felony charges after they allegedly discharged industrial waste on the banks of the Ausable River.

Smith’s Auto Exchange owners Elizabeth D. and Roger R. Smith were charged by the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday with numerous violations of Environmental Conservation Law related to their car crushing operation on the banks of the Ausable River.

Elizabeth Smith, 54, is an Ausable town justice.

The couple, both of Keeseville, have been charged with one felony count each of unpermitted discharge of industrial waste and three misdemeanor charges: endangering public health, safety or the environment; disturbing the bed or banks of a stream, and failure to report a spill.

Investigators from the Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations unit, ECOs and DEC staff served a search warrant on March 2 at the Route 9 operation.

Ausable Supervisor Sandy Senecal declined comment when informed of the arrest of a sitting local official.

“I’m not going to comment on that until I’ve spoken with counsel,” Senecal told the Sun on Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth Smith did not answer calls to her cell phone on Thursday, and her voice mailbox was full.

The Smiths appeared at a town work session convened in April to discuss possible revisions of the town’s junkyard laws.

Town board members passed around photos of an unnamed junkyard and quizzed the Smiths about costs related to moving vehicles.

Scrapyards fall under the authority of three regulatory agencies:

The DEC, the town and the state Department of Motor Vehicles, which issues dismantler permits.

Those are only issued after municipalities sign off that the business is in compliance with local laws and ordinances.

The couple was also charged with storage of more than of 1,000 waste tires, a violation.

The duo was arrested on May 23, processed at the New York State Police Barracks in Lewis, and were issued appearance tickets, according to the DEC, who announced the arrest.

The Smiths are scheduled to be arraigned in Chesterfield Criminal Court on June 12. The case is being prosecuted by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

× Expand The Sun obtained this photo, taken from a drone, of Smith's Auto Exchange in Clintonville, NY.

The DEC encourages those who have witnessed an environmental crime, or believe a violation of environmental law has occurred, to call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).

Clintonville, located in the Adirondack Park, is about 22 miles southwest of Plattsburgh.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.