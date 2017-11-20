Ausable under cap with 2018 spending plan

AUSABLE | The Town of Ausable is under the cap with their 2018 spending plan.

A public hearing was held Nov. 8.

Health insurance costs are up 11 percent, and employees are required to pay 25 percent.

The budget also contains a line item for $30,000 in out-of-pocket engineering costs to restore the Keeseville Civic Center. The town previously received a RestoreNY grant to rehab the former high school.

The spending plan has budgeted a 3 percent raise for town employees.

“Overall, a good effort to keep us under the tax cap,” said Supervisor Sandy Senecal.

The tax levy for the general fund is $5.14 per $1,000 in assessed value, up 9 cents from 2017, not including special districts.

This amounts to a $9 annual increase on a home assessed at $100,000.

The levy for the highway fund dropped 1 cent from 2017 levels to $4.83 per $1,000 in assessed value.

The total tax levy is $1,397,745.

Appropriations for the general fund are $1,025,526, with unexpended fund balance to be applied to achieve the $715,746 to be raised by taxes.

Highway appropriations are $902,964, with $673,599 in unexpended fund balance being used to offset the levy.