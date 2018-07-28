AuSable Valley awarded $503K for tech upgrades

× Expand Olivier Le Moal Olivier Le Moal - stock.adobe.com AuSable Valley Central School District recently received $503,995 in state funding for tech and network upgrades.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS) District has been awarded over half a million dollars for classroom tech upgrades.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced earlier this month that AVCS would receive $503,995 through the Smart Schools Bond Act, with $453,692 geared toward the purchase of Chromebooks and tablets for students, and $50,303 to bolster the school’s network servers.

“Through the Smart Schools Bond Act, we are ensuring that all New York students have access to early education, high-speed internet and new technology, regardless of their zip code,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This funding will help deliver the tools and resources schools need to equip the next generation of New Yorkers to lead this state into the future.”

With help from the state funding, students in grades 2-12 will get Chromebooks to help with their studies and students in kindergarten and first grade will have access to tablets.

“Providing 1:1 devices for every student will allow students access to a wider array or resources and technologies to support their personalized learning experiences,” AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage said. “In addition to helping to enhance the overall learning and classroom opportunities for all students, it also enables equal access to resources and technology right at the fingertips of all children.”

AVCS was one of 16 schools throughout the state to garner $12 million in funding this year through the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act.

“These plans were carefully crafted by the districts through a process that included parents, teachers, students and community members to put technology in the hands of students,” said state Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia in a statement. “By improving educational technology, infrastructure and security, districts are using the Smart Schools Bond Act funding to ensure that our schools have the resources and increased connectivity necessary for long-term success.”

In a previous round of funding, AVCS made technology-related security upgrades throughout the district, including access control and cameras, according to Savage.

“We also accomplished essential upgrades in the wireless network throughout the district,” he said.