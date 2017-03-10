AuSable Valley Players to present ‘Sister Act’

× The AuSable Valley Players will present “Sister Act” beginning on March 16. Photo by Pete DeMola

CLINTONVILLE — This year’s production by the AuSable Valley Players has a decidedly spiritual bent.

The plot: A disco singer witnesses a murder. She’s placed in a convent for protective custody. While there, she breathes new life into the church — but not without blowing her cover.

The production of “Sister Act,” made popular by the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, is a far cry from the past two years when the group at AuSable Valley Central produced classic family fare like “Mary Poppins” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Students admitted the feel-good musical comedy was more mature and edgy than past productions.

“There’s adult themes in it,” said Avery Tromblee, “but you can bring your kids.”

Principal cast members also likened the play, based on the book written by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, to “Shrek,” the flick that appeals to adults and kids alike.

The cast rolled through song after song during rehearsals last week, a large-scale production that sees dozens of students singing harmonies, hands clasped in prayer, while sweeping across the stage in synchronized, wave-like movements.

“It’s more upbeat, a lot of harmonies,” said Megan LeClair, who plays Dolores, the singer.

“I think she’s absolutely fabulous,” LeClair said. “But an undiscovered fabulous.”

Nailing those harmonies can be challenging, said the students. And with at least 20 songs, and several more interludes as part of the three-hour production, the singing and dancing is perhaps more elaborate than in the past.

For LeClair, a veteran of past productions with an eye on Broadway, preparations are also more difficult to balance with school work.

The cast leans on each other for support and encouragement.

“We’re all a ‘very together’ cast — we’re a big family,” said LeClair.

“We all have each others’ back,” said Tromblee.

The first of four performances is scheduled for March 16 at 7 p.m. at the AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium.

Directors Matt Stanley and Cherie LaDuke chose the production because it does not have many male leads, a demographic imbalance that has led to female students performing male roles in the past, said the students.

Making his debut in a production this year is Sky Hanf. He’s portraying Joey, a thug.

“I look forward to practice,” said Hanf, a former stage crew member. “I want to make sure my performance is really good.”

And being “really good” is a reputation the players strive to uphold: their performances grow in popularity each year. A following has emerged, and their productions have become a badge of honor within the school’s hallways.

“The Little Mermaid,” for instance, was an intricate production that saw numerous homemade set pieces, including a large wooden ship accompanied by moving waves. “Mary Poppins” saw the titular character floating high above the stage with a wire mechanism.

And all are accompanied with sophisticated lighting, sound equipment and other special effects.

Members of the school community still approach cast members and ask about it — even if they don’t know the students by name.

“I can personally say it’s made a big impact,” said Troy Straight.

A teacher once flagged him down in the hallway and called him King Triton.

With just days to curtain fall, the players are nervous. But nerves are a good thing —

“I got this,” said Tromblee.

The stage lights are usually too bright to see the crowd, anyways.

“And the stress can’t stop. If it’s not there, you’re not doing anything right,” said Camryn Lincoln.

AuSable Valley Players present “Sister Act”: March 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10. For more info, contact box.office@avcsk12.org or call 518-834-2800 ext. 7500.