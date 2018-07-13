Author advocates for puma population

× Wilderness conservationist John Davis speaks to a gathering at Split Rock, urging residents to buy local, watch for animals on the highways and to advocate for the rewilding of panthers. Photo by Tim Rowland

SPLIT ROCK | Wilderness advocate John Davis urged a gathering of about 75 conservation-minded residents recently to advocate for the reintroduction of the puma into Adirondack forests, in the name of ecology, economy, public health and, not least of all, beauty.

Davis discussed panthers, and wildlife in general, during a book launch of his most recent work, “Split Rock Wildway,” a collection of blogspots documenting the animals, amphibians, reptiles and insects endemic to the wilderness corridor.

The event was held at a residence near Lake Champlain’s Split Rock, once said to be a boundary between Native American tribes.

Davis is a nationally respected conservationist known locally for creation of the Split Rock Wildway, a protected wilderness passage where animals can wander in relative safety from the shores of Lake Champlain to the deep forests of the High Peaks.

In the East, the big cats — known by a variety of names, including pumas, panthers and wildcats — have been hunted into extinction save for a colony of about 200 animals in the wilds of Florida, Davis said. Occasional sightings of pumas in the Northeast are likely escapees or wandering males from the Midwest looking for mates.

Without predators at the top of the food chain, the ecology has become seriously out of kilter in ways that detrimentally affect the condition not just of the ecosystem, but of people’s daily lives, according to Davis.

Lacking serious predation, deer have proliferated and eaten up habitat, altering both the food chain and aesthetics. When deer multiply, “things start to unravel for songbirds, flowers and salamanders,” he said, adding that the difference is palpable. Forests and grasslands, for example, that several decades ago were alive with birdsong are now largely muted.

Fewer birds mean more insects, and, along with the changing climate, may help explain the explosion of lyme disease.

Lyme, Davis said, is a far greater risk to humans than panther attacks, whose extreme rarity is part of the reason they generate such loud headlines when they do occur. So are vehicular collisions with deer, which are so common that they are paid little mind.

Also represented at the gathering was the Northeast Wilderness Trust, which has to date protected 26,000 acres as safe havens for wildlife, according to executive director Jon Leibowitz.

In addition to the Trust, the event was sponsored by Essex Editions, Champlain Area Trails, the Rewilding Institute and the Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast.

Along with public safety, Davis said puma restoration has an economic aspect. Hunting and fishing rightfully are celebrated for their contribution to the local economy, but Davis said tourists are also attracted to areas with abundant wildflowers and a diverse and active birding community. “Wildlife watching does not get enough attention,” he said.

Davis also urged the public to be sympathetic to the concerns of farmers, who are often wary of movements to reintroduce predators.

Meanwhile, those who have interest in wildlife can help by slowing down on the highways, particularly at night when animals are most active. And when it rains on a warm April evening and the frogs are out, it’s best to try not to drive at all. “Roadkill is a tragedy no matter how you look at it,” he said.

Even if the puma is reintroduced, they are reclusive creatures and seldom seen by the casual hiker, Davis said. But those fortunate enough to spot a panther remark on their beauty, elegance and grace.