Authorities continue search for missing Whiteface skier

Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis, 49, was last seen on Whiteface Mountain Wednesday, Feb. 7, as the search for the Canadian man enters its third day.

WILMINGTON — Authorities continued their search today for a skier who went missing on Whiteface Mountain sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

According to the New York State Police, Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, a 49 year-old skier, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, went missing at Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington.

Officials commenced a search at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday led by state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in coordination with state police and Whiteface Mountain staff.

The search detail now consists of the state police, Forest Rangers, Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention Services, Department of Homeland Security, United States Customs and Border Protection, Whiteface and Gore Mountain ski patrol, Toronto Area Fire Services and other numerous organizations and volunteers, totaling more than 140 people comprising the search committee.

At this time, no other volunteers are needed, authorities said.

Filippidis was last seen wearing a green ski jacket, black helmet and red skis, and is described as 5’10”, 220 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

With the mountain remaining open, skiers and snowboarders at Whiteface Mountain who may see anything out of the ordinary are asked to notify the mountain’s ski patrol.

Anyone who may have information, or may have seen Filippidis, is asked to call the New York State Police at 518-873-2750.