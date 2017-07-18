Authorities investigating death of Essex restaurateur

Photo provided via Facebook
Raymond C. Faville
ESSEX — Family, friends and business colleagues are struggling with the tragic death of Raymond C. Faville, chef and restaurateur who owned Chez Lin & Rays here on the Lake Champlain waterfront.
Faville, a resident of Rutland, Vermont, brought fine dining to the lakeshore in 2013 alongside his wife and co-chef, Linda Faville.
State Police report that Faville, 60, was found in the water near the Essex Marina docks on Monday at approximately 10:18 a.m.
Foul play is not suspected in what appears to be a drowning death, police said.
“New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team responded and removed the victim from the water,” Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman said.
“Mr. Faville was found in close proximity to his boat. There were no signs of foul play noted at the scene,” she said.
The cause of death was asphyxia due to fresh water drowning with a contributing factor being acute alcohol intoxication, according to the autopsy performed Tuesday by Dr. C Francis Varga at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
BELOVED RESTAURANT
Barry Hamilton has owned the Essex Marina for decades. It was his dock crew that found Faville.
“We’re going to miss him very much, people came to the marina to see him, beyond his food. He’s been on the lake a long time, as long as I’ve been,” Hamilton said, struggling to find words.
“He was a friend of mine for 25 years, he’s had his boat at the marina for three years. And he knew how to cook, he’d been cooking for a long time,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people came on the weekends to go to the restaurant, they loved his food. His wife and both children (daughter Tristan and son, Stefan) all worked at the restaurant and are a very wonderful family.”
Hamilton said the Favilles maintained a residence in Rutland, Vermont, but have lived on their boat in summer while running Chez Lin & Rays.
“He stayed on his boat and would be over at their restaurant most of the day, and he worked out in Plattsburgh every day. He would go to work and begin prep early. They would get done work at 11:30 at night and would come back to their boat and relax and sleep. The marina is very quiet at that time. Usually by 10 o’clock everybody is gone or asleep.”
On Sunday night, Hamilton said, they closed the marina about 8 p.m. The following morning, a crew at Essex Marina was working with the docks when the weather turned foul, threatening a thunderstorm.
“It started pouring rain, so we got out of the water. The water was very murky. When it rains like it has been, the water can be very cloudy and it takes days for it to calm down,” Hamilton said of conditions Monday morning.
“One of dockhands lit a cigarette while we waited for the rain to stop. At exactly 10 o’clock, when he went over to put it out in the water, he bent down to put it out, and immediately motioned to me that he saw something in the water. If he hadn’t bent down, we wouldn’t have found him,” Hamilton said of the tragic discovery.
“Immediately we realized it was a body, but we didn’t know who, and I said quick!
“So one of our divers with rescue experience put his mask on and flippers and when he came up, he said call the police.”
Hamilton and the marina crew immediately cordoned off the area and did not let anyone near while waiting for the police divers and investigators to arrive.
“We have no idea what happened,” Hamilton said.
HIGH WATERS
High levels on Lake Champlain have meant slippery surfaces since the springtime. It’s only been the past few days the lake slipped under 99 feet, and it’s normally 97 feet this time of year, Hamilton said.
“Everybody is aware of that, Ray as much as anyone,” Hamilton said, estimating Lake Champlain is at least a foot above normal water.
It means some dock areas are submerged.
“I’ve owned the marina for over 25 years. And Ray used to own the Lock 12 Marina in Whitehall for years. He was more than experienced.”
Mrs. Faville was on their boat, asleep, having left the restaurant before Ray the night before, Hamilton said.
“I only spoke with her briefly. When she woke up in the morning, he was not on the boat and she wasn’t sure if he went to work out at the gym or to the restaurant,” Hamilton said.
The loss delivers a blow to Essex’s Main Street and lakeside dining with three restaurants.
“He was a great guy. Everybody liked Ray. He was always willing to help at the Marina and very understanding of the business. He was a great customer and he was happy with the business he was getting here, I know that.
“I guarantee people will miss him, it’s a disaster,” Hamilton said.
‘LOVELY GUY’
Family reached at Chez Lin & Rays have not made decisions about next steps for their summer business and asked for privacy as arrangements for Mr. Faville’s services move forward.
Essex businessman and farmer Jay White, who is building the North Country Cuisine Trail featuring local dining establishments and farms, said the apparent drowning is truly very sad.
“Ray was a lovely guy, a great chef and business owner. He and Linda really established themselves as serious cuisine specialists. He will be greatly missed by this community,” White said.
State Police called in Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw who authorized autopsy at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
The investigation is ongoing, state police said on Tuesday.