Authorities investigating death of Essex restaurateur

ESSEX — Family, friends and business colleagues are struggling with the tragic death of Raymond C. Faville, chef and restaurateur who owned Chez Lin & Rays here on the Lake Champlain waterfront.

Faville, a resident of Rutland, Vermont, brought fine dining to the lakeshore in 2013 alongside his wife and co-chef, Linda Faville.

State Police report that Faville, 60, was found in the water near the Essex Marina docks on Monday at approximately 10:18 a.m.

Foul play is not suspected in what appears to be a drowning death, police said.

“New York State Police Under Water Recovery Team responded and removed the victim from the water,” Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman said.

“Mr. Faville was found in close proximity to his boat. There were no signs of foul play noted at the scene,” she said.

The cause of death was asphyxia due to fresh water drowning with a contributing factor being acute alcohol intoxication, according to the autopsy performed Tuesday by Dr. C Francis Varga at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

BELOVED RESTAURANT

Barry Hamilton has owned the Essex Marina for decades. It was his dock crew that found Faville.

“We’re going to miss him very much, people came to the marina to see him, beyond his food. He’s been on the lake a long time, as long as I’ve been,” Hamilton said, struggling to find words.

“He was a friend of mine for 25 years, he’s had his boat at the marina for three years. And he knew how to cook, he’d been cooking for a long time,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people came on the weekends to go to the restaurant, they loved his food. His wife and both children (daughter Tristan and son, Stefan) all worked at the restaurant and are a very wonderful family.”

Hamilton said the Favilles maintained a residence in Rutland, Vermont, but have lived on their boat in summer while running Chez Lin & Rays.

“He stayed on his boat and would be over at their restaurant most of the day, and he worked out in Plattsburgh every day. He would go to work and begin prep early. They would get done work at 11:30 at night and would come back to their boat and relax and sleep. The marina is very quiet at that time. Usually by 10 o’clock everybody is gone or asleep.”