Authors night is planned

HAGUE — A multiple authors book signing event is planned for Hague.

The book signing and reception is Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hague Creek Gallery on Route 8 in downtown Hague.

Eight local authors will host a greeting and signing at the gallery next to the Hague Post Office.

Copies of the authors’ books will be available for sale, and the authors will be on hand to answer questions and discuss their books, coordinator Ginger Henry Kuenzel said.

“This is the first time we are doing this, but I’m hoping it might grow in the future,” she said. “There are so many local authors. The space we are using is small, so I had to limit it to eight authors. Normally, we have an artists’ reception every Friday night at the gallery, but we decided to try it with one event that is for authors.”

The authors attending the event are:

Kristen Balouch, children’s books, “Listen to the Storyteller”; Russ Bellico, “Empires in the Mountains”; Gale Halm, “Images of America: Lake George”; and Denise Huestis, “Once Upon the River,” Ticonderoga’s industrial history.

Also Ginger Henry Kuenzel, “Lake George Reflections: Island History and Lore,” with Frank Leonbruno; Fred Provoncha, “Images of America: Ticonderoga”; Nancy Scarzello, “Nature Through the Seasons”; and Richard Strum, “Ticonderoga: Lake Champlain Steamboat.”