Automotive artistry reigns at Lake George car show

× Expand A highly customized hot rod fashioned from a 1930 Ford Model A commanded considerable attention at last weekend’s Adirondack Nationals car show in Lake George. Owned by Bill Yorkes of Canton Ct., the vehicle had been confiscated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency from its original owner — and Yorkes bought it at a government auction. Yorkes said the annual car show inspired him some time ago to buy a home in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE | Steve Aoyama opened the hood on his 1972 Morris Mini, a 10-feet-long, 5-feet-high classic British car that achieved movie fame and inspired the modern-era BMW version.

His Morris Mini was one of 1,500 cars on display at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show held in Lake George Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

Originally outfitted with a 45-horsepower engine that could propel it at a maximum of 55 miles per hour, now crammed under the hood was a 1996 Acura engine with 210 horses. Sitting just over three inches off the ground, the Mini’s 11-inch-wide racing tires extend outside its little wheel wells.

Despite bearing an array of customized parts, the tiny flat-back station wagon, weighing only 1,550 pounds, has managed to retain its original character.

“It’s fun to drive and it has great cornering, said Aoyama, an aerodynamic engineer of golf balls hailing from Marion, Mass. “It’s like an overgrown go-kart.”

Over the last seven years, Aoyama has restored or replaced countless parts spiffing up his dream car.

“Ask anybody here at the show — nobody’s ever finished working on their cars,” he said.

With its extreme power-to weight ratio, it could likely out-accelerate a modern Corvette despite having the aerodynamics of a brick, as Aoyama described it.

Nearby, Joe Safron was polishing his orange 1932 Ford “High-Boy” Roadster, powered by a 1969 Corvette engine with triple carburetors.

Featuring gigantic tires and chrome and orange-enameled valve covers as well as multi-color flames painted along its sides, the car was driven to the show from Safron’s hometown of Westminster Mass..

Safron said he’s been attending the show for about 18 years with members of his local hot rod club — 15 of them who had their cars lined up in a row with his.

“This is a great show — the area’s very nice and the people are great,” Safron said.

Maurice Contee stepped away from his own restored classic car and looked at others lined up nearby.

I like the cars from the 1940s and 1950s — they have smiley faces like jack-o-lanterns,” he said. “They have different shapes and a lot of details — they don’t look mass produced like cars do nowadays.”