Ausable Valley Central School sends off grads

× Ausable Valley Central School held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Saturday, June 24 in the school gym. Students posed for photos before walking into the ceremony. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

CLINTONVILLE — After 13 years of classes, tests, and all the ups and downs that come with being a student, the Ausable Valley Central School Class of 2017 is off to the races.

Clad in bright red caps and gowns, students marched into the crowded gym, two by two — passing a “Schoolhouse Rock” balloon featuring the well-known “I’m Just a Bill” character — settling into their chairs amidst an avalanche of cheers from the audience.

Ninety-six students received their diplomas on June 24.

“These students are ready to accomplish the world,” Superintendent Paul Savage said. “We couldn’t be any more proud.”

Subverting the norm, the Class of 2017 valedictorian and salutatorians decided to deliver their speeches together, signaling their commitment to unity despite differing perspectives.

“Traditionally, the valedictorian and salutatorian deliver their speeches separately,” said Valedictorian Jimmy Carter. “This year, we’re doing it our way.”

“Our entire class is extremely driven, and that’s part of what makes us unique,” said Salutatorian Emily McCormick. “We know that we have to work in order to get what we want. This is a quality that is sure to help us all find success in whatever the future brings.”

McCormick played the straight man, with Carter chiming in to offer comic relief.

“I realized at a young age that my biggest goal in life was to make as much money as I possibly could in order to be able to afford to put my mom in a nice old folks home,” joked Carter. “More specifically, I want my mother to be taken care of without once again being under the same roof. I’m sure she understands.”

The joke earned a hearty response from the crowd, the bittersweet atmosphere dispersing with cheerful laughs from loved ones.

“On this special day, you should have pride in yourself for your achievements, in your school for all that it has given you, and in your class for all we’ve accomplished,” said McCormick.

To the departing class, High School Principal Javier Perez offered a final push before they entered the adult world:

“Create a life worth celebrating,” he said.