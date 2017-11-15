AVCS welcomes WWII, Korea veterans

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Honor Flight veterans are welcomed to AuSable Valley Junior/High School by middle high principal Phil Mero and superintendent Paul Savage Nov. 13 after traveling to the school on the Silver Guardian, which was donated to the non-profit organization whose mission is to get veterans to see their national memorials in Washington, D.C., by AVCS. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The names of veterans who have been able to take part in North Country Honor Flight are listed on the side of the Silver Guardian, a bus given to the group by AuSable Valley Central. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell High school principal Javier Lopez introduces the Honor Flight veterans to the students at AuSable Valley Central School. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Honor Flight veterans stand at attention while members of the AVCS chorus sing the National Anthem. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Students shake hands with Honor Flight veterans who served in World War II and Korea during a special assembly held Nov. 13 at the school. Prev Next

CLINTONVILLE | Two days after the country celebrated the sacrifices and service of America’s veterans, a group of heroes from World War II and Korea attended a special presentation at AuSable Valley High School.

Members of the North Country Honor Flight were on hand to show the Honor Flight documentary and speak with students Nov. 13, taking time to answer questions and to have lunch with the student body at the middle/high school.

“It’s always a great time and special event,” said superintendent Paul Savage. “We have had a great relationship with Honor Flight and were able to donate a bus to them a few years ago.”

That bus, now known as “Silver Guardian,” brought a group of seven veterans who served in World War II and Korea to the school to speak to the students.

“This bus has become a source of pride for the veterans, and we thank you for that,” said Honor Flight’s Barrie Finnegan.

Finnegan told the members of the student body why the gentlemen who attended the event were so special and important.

“These are the people who shaped your lives in ways you do not know and will never know,” he said. “The freedoms and choices you have today were shaped by the men you see here today.”

Veterans in attendance included Harold Belanger, Bernard Jakobitz, John Roach, Robert Rennie, Ross Bouyea, Don Rushford and Ed Vinnetti.

Photos from this event are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.