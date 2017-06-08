Babbie museum adds new exhibits

Guests to see new garden shed, displays on potato farming and food preserving at Peru museum on River Road this Museum Days

by

PERU — Ready to see something new at the Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum this year? 

The agricultural museum on River Road, which specializes in machines and tools used back in the 1800s, added three new exhibits for this year.  

The first display, located in the front room, shows how people used to preserve foods before freezers existed — using methods such as canning and pickling.

“That’s how it was done in the old days,” said Owner Leeward Babbie. “My mother used to pickle a lot and made tomato juice and apple sauce using those methods.”  

Another new exhibit, located in the second room off to the left, shows all the different machines potato farmers used to pick, sort and cut potatoes — most of which required two horses. 

The last addition to the museum, located behind the main building, is a garden shed, which Babbie built himself last winter.  

Babbie said the garden shed and surrounding plots will not only be used to show guests what gardening tools were used back then, but how to plant and grow herbs and vegetables.

“People seem to be going back to those days of wanting organic foods,” he said. “We had a number of pieces to share, so we decided to focus on that this year.”

Guests will be able to view these updates, which were made possible through donated items and labor, during next weekend’s Museum Days.  

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, there will be live demonstrations on woodworking and granary. Kids will be able to shell corn, gather eggs, milk the cow, pet the animals and take a ride on the stage coach and on Thomas the Train. The New York State 2nd Alternate Dairy Princess and the Clinton County Dairy Princess will be on site.  Admission is free for Museum Days.  

UPCOMING UPDATES

The Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum is still in the process of completing its Goshen store, shingle mill and two new bathrooms.

The Goshen store restoration, which is near completion and was estimated to cost around $10,000, is a recreated version of the store that used to exist on River Road in the 1800s. 

This project has been ongoing for the past five years as expenses have been covered through grants, town monies, in-house revenue and donations. 

These funding sources have also went toward constructing a new shingle mill — a three-sided building that shows guests how it operates and runs by a tractor. The shingle mill is expected to be completed sometime this summer, said Babbie. There’s no set timeline for the Goshen store or the two new bathrooms. 

The Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum is located on 250 River Road in Peru. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends in June and Thursday thru Sunday from July to September. For more information, call 643-8052 or visit babbiemuseum.org.

Museum Days participants 

Alice T. Miner Museum in Chazy   

Anderson Falls Heritage Society Museum in Keeseville  

Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum in Peru  

Battle of Plattsburgh Association War of 1812 Museum in Plattsburgh  

Champlain Valley Transportation and Kids Station in Plattsburgh  

Clinton County Historical Association and Museum in Plattsburgh  

Coopersville Schoolhouse of History  

Dannemora Village Museum  

Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit in Chazy  

Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum  

Northern NY American-Canadian Genealogical Society in Saranac  

North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm  

North Country Underground Historical Association in Ausable Chasm  

Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum  

Plattsburgh State Art Museum   

Rouses Point History Welcome Center  

The Strand Center of the Arts in Plattsburgh  

The Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh

