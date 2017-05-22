Baby chicks hatch learning in Westport first grade

× First grade students in Amy Welch’s class at Westport Central School have had the opportunity to watch baby chicks hatch thanks to DaCy Meadow farm. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT — First grade students here had the unique opportunity to welcome 16 new additions to their classrooms over the past couple of weeks.

DaCy Meadow Farms in the Westport donated 24 chicken eggs, along with incubator and candle, to the first grade class so they could see the eggs develop.

“It usually takes 21 days from start to finish,” said teacher Amy Welch. “They children observed the eggs and took notes in their journals. By May 9, 16 out of 24 eggs hatched. The kids were really excited about it.”

The purpose of the lesson was to see the opening phases in the lifespan of the chicks and learn about the egg and how they develop.

“We also talked about food and farms and what chickens do,” Welch said. “DaCy Meadows volunteered this project last year when we were working on a different project.”

Welch is planning on keeping some of the chicks so the kids could watch them grow, while the others will go back to the farm.

“We can’t touch the chickens until they are a little bit older,” student Kendra Lyon said. “They eat chicken food and drink water. I named one Caramel and one Fluff Ball.”

“They are really cute and fluffy,” said Keir Furman. “They run around and try to get out of the bin. They come out of the eggs so they can breath and so they can have fun and run around. We get to pick out names that we write in our journals and we get to vote on the names for the chicks. I picked out Butterball.”

“They try to fly out of the cage and they open their mouths,” Kaya Olcott said. “There is a really cool black one that is really cute. I picked out the name Dandelion because it is a spring thing.”