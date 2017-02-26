Backcountry skifest returns for 15th year

× Expand Photo via The Mountaineer

KEENE VALLEY — The Mountaineer in Keene Valley will host the 15th annual Adirondack Backcountry Ski Festival on March 4-5.

Backcountry skiing combines all of the elements of touring, climbing and downhill skiing into a real winter mountaineering experience — and this winter, the conditions have been great!

This year the Mountaineer will host Patagonia Ambassador Zahan Billimoria from Geneva, Switzerland. Billimoria has made numerous ski descents in the Teton range and has competed in the World Championships of Ski Mountaineering.

Billimoria’s presentation on March 4 is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with raffle tickets available for $1 each.

The Mountaineer is encouraging all attendees to bring a non-perishable donation to the Keene Food Pantry to the presentation.

Guided backcountry ski tours for several ability levels will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Chuck Boyd will teach an Introduction to Avalanche Safety and Awareness course on Saturday, with a fieldwork component on Sunday. Advance registration for all guided tours and instructional clinics is required. Registration information is available atmountaineer.com/ski-fest.

On Friday, join representatives from Mammut North America for a Q&A about Mammut snow safety products and avalanche awareness from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Mountaineer. Mammut will raffle off a probe and shovel package to one lucky winner.

Demos and mini clinics will be held at Otis Mountain in Elizabethtown on Saturday. Otis Mountain is a private ski area that offers a great venue for testing out the latest skis and boots from all of our sponsors as well as clinics on skinning, telemark skiing, splitboarding and more.

Mammut will be on hand with an avalanche beacon practice park that is open to the public. Mini-clinics and equipment demos will be free of charge, and no registration is required.

The mini-clinics and demos take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Green Goddess Natural Foods will be on site all day with hot food and drink available for purchase.

The Skifest is a benefit event, with proceeds supporting the New York State Ski Education Foundation’s Nordic racing programs and the Barkeater Trails Alliance, stewards of the Adirondack Park’s backcountry ski trail system, including the famous Jackrabbit Trail.

For more information, contact Dustin Ulrich at dustin@mountaineer.com or Vinny McClelland at vinny@mountaineer.com.