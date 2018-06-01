BackPack effort gets a boost

Moriah’s BackPack Program started in October 2015 and supplies 39 elementary-school students with nutritious meals in backpacks on the weekends and extended school breaks.

The effort to start the program was championed by a freshman student at Moriah, Brooke Mildon, as her Gold Award project for the Girl Scouts.

“We have over 70 volunteers that help support the operation of the program by serving on committees, picking up food deliveries, packing backpacks, distributing the backpacks to the students and so on,” Moriah School Treasurer Val Mildon said.

“It would not be possible to provide these students with a backpack without the generous donation from sponsors such as the International Paper Foundation. We are extremely grateful for their generous donation to help us in our efforts to combat childhood hunger.”

One hundred percent of the grant money received will be used to purchase food for the backpacks through the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

A donation of $183 will feed one child for an entire school year and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Mildon at (518) 546-3301, extension 506.

The BackPack Program is designed to meet the needs of hungry children when other resources are not available to them. The program provides bags filled with food that is child friendly, shelf stable and easy to prepare.

The contents of the BackPack vary each week, but contain a variety of items such as:

Two breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal packets, graham crackers, granola bars); three entrées (canned pasta, mac and cheese, tuna, soup, peanut butter and jelly); one loaf of bread; two juice boxes; and fresh fruits, canned vegetables, two snacks (cookies, popcorn, pudding, etc.); and a Stewart’s milk card to be used for one gallon of milk every other week.