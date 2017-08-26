BackPack kids get IP grant

TICONDEROGA | The International Paper Foundation made a recent grant to the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga to provide more food for needy kids.

The Kiwanis Club was awarded a $5,500 grant from the International Paper Foundation for its BackPack Program in local elementary schools.

The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable, and easily prepared foods, said program coordinator John Bartlett.

“Ticonderoga Kiwanis worked closely with Ticonderoga Central schools for the initial roll-out of the program for 30 deserving kids,” he said. “Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like International Paper, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start. We are extremely grateful for IP’s support of our efforts to help local kids.”

The grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food, and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.

The program runs throughout the school year and provides food on 32 weekends.

The Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program is an initiative that started in January 2013.

At the end of the 2016–17 school year, the BackPack Program was providing added nutrition to 220 eligible children from six local area schools, and Peru Elementary School will be added in September, Bartlett said.

“That will bring the total to 250 children receiving backpacks each weekend,” he said. “On an annual basis, that is 8,000 backpacks filled with nutritious foods, which is the equivalent of 48,000 meals. In addition, there is also a summer program which provides an additional 7,500 meals.”

He said the hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand this program and to provide additional food for more and more deserving young children.

The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183.

“One hundred per cent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks and donations to this very worthy cause are tax-deductible,” he said.

For more information, email John at JBARTLETT1@nycap.rr.com.