BackPack Program gets boost

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club’s program that provides nutritious food for deserving kids got a boost from Ticonderoga AmeriGas recently.

AmeriGas Propane District Manager Terry Benedict said the business was honored to donate to the Kiwanis Club for the area’s BackPack Program, which supplies backpacks full of healthy foods for weekend meals to needy elementary school students.

The $500 check was presented to John Bartlett and Robert C. Dedrick of the Kiwanis organization.

“We are honored to be able to be part of such a successful and high impact program, knowing it will directly help the youth in our community,” said Benedict. “The local Kiwanians, partners and volunteers have worked so hard and have made such a remarkable impact, AmeriGas is proud to support their grassroots efforts.

“AmeriGas has always been a part of this community since I was a young child playing Little League baseball, and we will continue to strive in enhancing and empowering our community.”

Other recent recipients of funding assistance have been local Boy Scout Troop 73, Chilson Volunteer Fire Department, Ticonderoga Little League/Minor League, Northern Lake George Rotary Club and Pet Connection.

“Thank you to all these organizations and many more desiring groups who enrich and make a difference in our community,” Benedict said.

The BackPack Program operates in Ticonderoga, Moriah and other local schools.