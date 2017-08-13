Bag Sale readied at First United

TICONDEROGA – The Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will soon be holding its semi-annual Bag Sale of clothing.

The big sale is Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“This very popular sale will have all clothing for men and women for $3 a bag, which will be supplied by the shop,” said the church’s Betty Rettig. “Following the Bag Sale, fall clothing will begin to be available.”

The used, good condition clothing will be from the store’s spring and summer line.

The First United Methodist Church Thrift Shop is open year round every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said.

“The shop is staffed entirely by volunteers and benefits the church and its outreach ministries,” she said.

The church and thrift shop are located at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga. For more information, call the shop at 585-2242, the church office at 585-7995, or look at facebook.com/Tifumc.