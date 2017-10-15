Bakery hosts get-together

TICONDEROGA | A popular Ticonderoga bakery and café will host the next After Business Mixer and Networking Event for that community.

The social event is on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Libby’s Bakery Café at 92 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the mixer, Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

“We invite all Ticonderoga area chamber members, businesses, and organizations, along with their employees, co-workers, and volunteers to attend the October Networking event at Libby’s Bakery Café,” he said. “Libby’s was our 2016 Business of the Year and we are thrilled to continue our close partnership with them. Reconnect with area businesses and organizations (there), as well as meet new people.

“It is a chance for businesses to discuss common issues and concerns and provide this information to the chamber.”

He said sponsors providing door prizes will be Bridge Point Communication, Bodette’s Barbecue, Brannock Properties, Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

Libby’s Bakery Cafe is a small artisanal restaurant, Courtright said, where breads are baked daily along with hand-crafted savory and sweet confections.

“Libby’s takes pride in the creation of their products,” he said. “All the meats are roasted and sliced in house. Many of the meats also come from local sources.

The cafe has a full espresso bar with house-made flavoring syrups, along with regular coffee, decaf, and assorted loose-leaf teas.

All coffee and teas are organic and fair trade from A&E Roastery in Amherst, NH.

“The store offers many options for breakfast ideas such as yogurt with homemade granola, egg, meat and cheese sandwiches, egg whites, daily quiches and toast.”

Libby’s is locally owned and operated by Andrew and Katy Rasmus and Claire Brown.

“Our menu and business continues to evolve and change,” Libby’s co-owner Katy Rasmus said. “We are thrilled to now be offering wine as well as small plate specials. In addition, we are continuing to use locally sourced products, including cage-free and humane certified eggs.”

For more information on Libby’s Bakery Café, visit www.libbysbakerycafe.com or call 518 558-1522.

“This is our third After Business Mixer we are hosting to continue the tradition and to support all of the efforts of the chamber,” Rasmus said.