× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The Cake Shop and Cafe at Main Street and Shea Lane in Port Henry opened last weekend to large crowds. Cutting the grand opening ribbon (with scissors) is owner Heather Curran, surrounded by family and friends. The bakery is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with cakes, coffee, cupcakes, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, cookies and other fare.