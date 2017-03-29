Bands ‘n Beans fest in Lake George draws crowd

× During the Bands ‘n Beans music and chili fest held March 25 in Lake George, Adam Bruce and Kate Belden (left) of The Grist Mill and Ashe’s Hotel in Warrensburg serve up chili to Yvette Newsome of Queens, NY (right) and Danielle Fortunato of Latham (second from right), singer for the band Cryin’ Out Loud — one of the 10 groups that performed at the event. Bands ‘n Beans is the region’s renowned mega-party that annually heralds the arrival of spring. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — Jeff Gary walked out of the kitchen at Roaring Brook Ranch and looked at the crowd packing the banquet room of his family’s historic venue — revelers were three-deep at the bar and dozens of others gyrated on the dance floor.

“This is like Woodstock indoors — Peace, love, music, beer and chili,” he said. “Even after 26 years, this event has continued to be a lot of fun.”

Many hundreds of people and 10 bands rocked Roaring Brook for more than five hours Wednesday as Bands ‘N Beans served up hot music and spicy chili in its 26th annual edition, raising money for the Lake George Arts Project.

While prior years of the infamous party have featured chili recipes featuring innovative ingredients like ostrich, venison and elk meat, this year’s concoctions were just as creative, with distilled spirits and tasty toppings the new twist this year. The partyers cast votes for their favorite chili, created and dished out by about 30 area restaurants.

George Stannard and Dawna Jackson of O.P. Frederick’s of Chestertown served up Drunken Chicken Chili, made with chicken breast, Cajun Andouille-smoked sausage, Adobo sauce, cilantro and tequila.

“It includes a touch of lime and lots of love,” Stannard said of Jackson’s culinary creation.

The Grist Mill restaurant and Ashe’s Hotel of Warrensburg also served up chili with a dose of spirits.

Titled Drunk ‘n Sober, The Grist Mill’s concoction featured diced beef and pureed Ancho chili peppers that had been soaked in coffee as well as tequila, chef Adam Bruce said. The servings were topped off with one’s choice of cilantro, lime, shredded cheese, pickled vegetables or sliced jalapeno peppers. The flavorful chili ladled up by Ashe’s employees featured bourbon and a touch of local maple syrup, said Kate Belden, representing both enterprises.

“We added the bourbon and maple for a little extra flavor, and to let people know we’re a bar,” Belden said.

Bruce offered his thoughts about Bands N’ Beans.

“The music’s great and there’s a lot of community involvement,” he said. I’ve seen a lot of local faces.”

Bruce is the new executive chef for both Ashe’s and The Grist Mill. The two enterprises have undergone extensive renovation and revival under the ownership of Ash Anand and the Lotus Group.

About 45 minutes into the day-long party, Ridin’-Hy Ranch of Warrensburg — a rookie entrant in the annual chili contest — ran out of its white chicken chili spiked with semi-sweet Reisling produced by Adirondack Winery in Lake George.

Matt Grynewicz, bartender/cowboy at the ranch said he was caught off guard by the size of the crowd.

“I made a ton of chili, eight gallons, and it got devoured fast,” he said. “Next year, I either I have to make a lot more or bring a smaller ladle.”

Several other enterprises were new to the competition. Center Plate at Gore Mountain served up a vegetarian black bean-sweet potato chili. Also a first-time entrant was Lake George Beach Club. Their pulled-chicken and corn chili, created by chef Jose Filimeno, was topped with scallions, sour cream and corn chips. The Beach Club — located adjacent to Shepard Park Beach in Lake George Village — opened last June to rave reviews after comprehensive remodeling,

Beach Club Manager Tania Kostek said she was impressed with the extensive participation of area enterprises.

“There’s a lot of fun, friendly competition here, and everyone is really into it.”

As the area’s signature annual mega-party was winding down, Lake George Arts Project Executive Director John Strong talked about Bands ‘n Beans’ enduring appeal over the last quarter century.

Strong noted that Johnny Saris of Bolton, lead guitarist for The Switch which played a set at this year’s edition, had first attended Bands ‘n Beans as a toddler.

“This event has always had a nice, friendly vibe to it,” he said.