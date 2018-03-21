Bands ‘n Beans to rock the house this Sunday

× Expand Courtesy photo Revelers dance at a recent year’s edition of Bands ‘n Beans, the region’s premier party that annually heralds the arrival of spring. This year’s edition is to be held Sunday March 25.

LAKE GEORGE | Since Kurt Cobain’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” first blared from boom-boxes across the U.S., Bands n’ Beans has been the pre-eminent annual party in the region.

This confluence of carousal and culture has for nearly three decades provided relief from cabin fever for 1,000 or more revelers, enjoying creative concoctions of chili, convivial socializing and the music of eight or more bands on two stages.

This year’s edition is to be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday March 25 at Roaring Brook Ranch off Route 9N in Lake George.

Heralding the coming of spring in the North Country, Bands N’ Beans annually attracts a wall-to-wall crowd with partyers ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s.

This celebration features a diverse range of musical genres: straight-ahead rock to rhythm and blues, country rock, and bluegrass — both original tunes as well as classic hits — prompting a packed dance floor.

The party’s chili contest induces dozens of professional chefs to annually dish up creative, spicy concoctions to vie for awards and bragging rights. Rock Hill Bakehouse’s hearty bread accompanies the savory chili.

This year, 34 restaurants and taverns are represented in the chili cookoff, and nine bands and musicians will be performing: Rattail, Dirt Cheap, Stony Creek Band, The Switch, Rich Ortiz, Chris Ballini, Tim Wechgelaer & Friends, Cowboy Ernie Sites, plus The 317: Emanation and Dolan & the Flynn Brothers.

Bands ‘n Beans is the premier fundraiser for the Lake George Arts Project, helping fund its Summer Concert Series, the group’s Courthouse Gallery exhibitions, and the annual Lake George Jazz Weekend.

Tickets are available for $20 in advance at the Barnsider Restaurant in Lake George or Tavern 16 in Stony Creek, or at the door for $25.