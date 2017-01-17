Bank, insurance agency combine

× Expand Photo provided Glens Falls National Bank’s Ticonderoga Branch will now include the Upstate Agency, an insurance broker acquired by the bank.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Branch of Glens Falls National Bank will be joined by the Upstate Agency under one roof this month.

The bank acquired the insurance agency, which had been on Champlain Avenue in its own offices, and will now move into the bank building at 123 Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga.

The merger will be marked by a New Year’s After Business Mixer sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the bank.

“The whole main level of the (bank) building has been renovated and both companies are now under one roof,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “The mixer will not only launch 2017 for the chamber, but will also showcase the renovations and changes at Glens Falls National Bank and the recently relocated Upstate Agency.”

Attendees will receive a gift bag compliments of Glens Falls National Bank and Upstate Agency, he said.

Ticonderoga Branch Manager Starr Smith said they’re delighted to be working with the chamber on the re-opening.

“We are looking forward to welcoming representatives from area businesses and organizations to see our renovated offices,” said Smith. “Supporting our local economy is important to all of us, and we’re excited that all of the food and prizes are being purchased from local chamber members.”

In addition to the normal door prizes, people will also have the chance to win two gift baskets valued at $150 each, and three gift certificates of $50 and $100. All products in the baskets and the gift certificates are being purchased by the hosts from local chamber members.

Sponsors providing door prizes are Bridge Point Communication, Glens Falls National Bank, TiNY Wellness Center, Upstate Agency, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Eddie’s Restaurant of Ticonderoga will be serving the appetizers and the Hot Biscuit Diner of Ticonderoga will be providing desserts.

“We invite people to join us as we kick off the New Year,” Courtright said. “We will share information on the positive and productive year ahead, and celebrate with two chamber members their new spaces. We’ll also have a chance to hear from our hosts.”

Upstate Agency, now a subsidiary of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, has been insuring individuals and businesses in the North Country for more than 50 years. Glens Falls National Bank, serving the region since 1851, is a full-service commercial bank.

“With the recent move, we have been very fortunate to have the offices transformed into a highly professional and welcoming space,” said Tonya Brighenti, a broker at Upstate Agency. “The staff at Glens Falls National has made us feel very welcome and we greatly appreciate it.”