Banned books brought into spotlight

× Associate Librarian Tim Harnett lead this year’s Banned Book Readout at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Feinberg Library. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Elaine Ostry is an English professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

She’s also a parent.

So when it comes to books being challenged, a practice that often involves parents calling for controversial books to be removed from local libraries or schools, she can understand both sides.

“I teach children’s and young adult literature,” Ostry said. “They’re banned more than any other genre because parents and teachers are concerned about what children read.”

Last Wednesday marked the sixth installment of SUNY Plattsburgh’s annual Banned Book Readout, part of a nationwide initiative designed to shine a light on controversial books and advocate against their censorship.

Holding up a copy of John Green’s “Looking for Alaska” — the most challenged book of 2015, according to the American Library Association — Ostry says that as a parent she’s hesitant to have her daughter read the book, which contains an explicit sex scene between two high school students.

“I’m a little hesitant despite being against banning books,” she said. “I’m still not sure that I want my 12 year old reading it.”

But as a teacher, she knows and agrees with the author’s intent.

“This issue — it’s more nuanced.”

As Ostry read the sex scene aloud, a pair of male students walked past and smirked at each other.

A few giggles sounded from the audience.

Ostry finished the reading with a smile, and the next reader, a librarian named Elin O’Hara, took her place behind the podium.

SUNY Plattsburgh Associate Librarian Tim Hartnett said no books are banned at the college, and he’s unaware of any local cases of book bans or challenges.

“We’re a community that’s very committed to defending the right to read,” he said.

The process of banning and challenging books has a lengthy history at both the federal and local level at schools and libraries.

According to “A History of the Book in America” by Paul Boyer, one of the first publicized cases was the banning of Charles Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species.”

“Historically speaking, (bans) were not so much about age issues but subject,” Harnett said.

But books from all viewpoints are important, he said.