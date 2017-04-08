Banquet room opens for season

× Roofer’s Banquet Hall owner Dale Rafferty stands in front of his building on Burgoyne Road in Ticonderoga. The place is available for weddings and other events. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Roofer’s Banquet Hall on Burgoyne Road is set to reopen for the season.

The wedding and party destination will be open May 1 through Oct. 15.

Owner Dale Rafferty says the place was once a bar and restaurant.

“Because of a decline in the bar business, I turned it into a banquet hall,” he said. “It’s available for weddings, birthday parties, events like that.”

To book the hall, call him at 585-7998. He said the building will seat 110 people.

“It’s bring your own food and beverages,” he said. “It has a beautiful view of the LaChute River. There’s a nice deck overlooking the view, too.”

The historic Frazier Bridge, a stone footbridge over the river, is also located next to the building and connects everything to the downtown.

Roofer’s has a stage for disc jockeys or bands, a dance floor, and lots of tables.

The town basketball courts are also located next to the parking lot, for those who want to shoot some baskets while they’re there.

“We have a couple bookings so far for the year,” Rafferty said. “People should book in advance as much as possible.”