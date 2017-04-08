Banquet room opens for season

Roofer’s Banquet Hall in Ticonderoga will reopen May 1

by

TICONDEROGA – Roofer’s Banquet Hall on Burgoyne Road is set to reopen for the season.

The wedding and party destination will be open May 1 through Oct. 15.

Owner Dale Rafferty says the place was once a bar and restaurant.

“Because of a decline in the bar business, I turned it into a banquet hall,” he said. “It’s available for weddings, birthday parties, events like that.”

To book the hall, call him at 585-7998. He said the building will seat 110 people.

“It’s bring your own food and beverages,” he said. “It has a beautiful view of the LaChute River. There’s a nice deck overlooking the view, too.”

The historic Frazier Bridge, a stone footbridge over the river, is also located next to the building and connects everything to the downtown.

Roofer’s has a stage for disc jockeys or bands, a dance floor, and lots of tables.

The town basketball courts are also located next to the parking lot, for those who want to shoot some baskets while they’re there.

“We have a couple bookings so far for the year,” Rafferty said. “People should book in advance as much as possible.”

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines