Barbecue benefits Best 4th

TICONDEROGA | Winter is approaching, and plans are underway for the annual Best 4th in the North Chicken BBQ on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The barbecue is put on by the Best 4th in the North Committee as part of the 8th-annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration.

The fundraising event will be held at the Knights of Columbus hall in downtown Ticonderoga, starting at 5 p.m., with take-outs available. Cost for the barbecue is $12 a person.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Best 4th in the North Celebration, which attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, in turn supporting local businesses and the local economy.

The 2018 celebration is July 1-4, with fireworks, parade, live music, food, vendors, rides, games and more.

“We’re thrilled to continue to partner with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce in hosting this event during the North Country Christmas Celebration,” said Best 4th Chair Debbie Barber. “This has become a great fundraiser. Without the support of the Town of Ticonderoga, our area businesses, organizations, community members, and the vendors at the event, this celebration would not be possible.”

The Best 4th in the North celebration costs about $30,000 each year, she said, so fundraisers are necessary.

“The biggest expenses for the celebration are the fireworks and the bands/entertainment for the parade and in Bicentennial Park,” she said. “The Town of Ticonderoga does provide some funding, which is greatly appreciated, but most of the money needed is raised by the committee.”

She said donations in support of the committee’s efforts are tax-deductible.

For more information, visit www.timainstreet.org or call 518-585-6619.