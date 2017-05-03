Barbershop festival slated for Lake George

× Expand Photo by Shawn York The barbershop quartet ‘Forefront’ performs in a 2016 concert. Winners of an international barbershop championship, the group will be performing Saturday night May 6 in a concert in the Lake George High School auditorium. The show is a highlight of the convention and festival of the Northeastern District of the Barbershop Harmony Society occurring this weekend in Lake George Village.

LAKE GEORGE — Tuneful vocal harmony will resonate throughout Lake George this weekend, as dozens of barbershop quartets sing at a convention and regional contest.

The festival, set for May 5 through May 7, is the first of its type in recent history for Lake George Village.

A function of the Northeast District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the festival is to include vocal competitions, spontaneous singing by barbershop quartets outdoors around the village.

The three-day event features a Saturday evening concert on May 6 showcasing quartet contest finals plus performances by international-champion vocal groups.

Forty-four quartets, choruses and mid-size vocal groups are scheduled to compete in the weekend competition and festival. Racing City Chorus of Saratoga Springs, Electric City Chorus of Schenectady and the Uncle Sam Chorus of Troy and Waterford are among the Capital Region groups performing.

Northeastern District Vice President Steve Salamin said this week that quartets and choruses will be representing a region that stretches from Montreal to Poughkeepsie and east to Cape Cod, encompassing New England states as well as eastern Canadian provinces.

The public is invited to attend the Saturday concert and finals competition in the Lake George High School auditorium. The finals begin at 5:45 p.m. featuring performances by the top-ten quartets, and the performances by reining champions begins at 8:15 p.m..

Among the many groups scheduled to perform are the 2016 international champion barbershop quartet “Forefront” and another top ranked quartet, “Voices of Gotham” of New York City, one of the top 10 barbershop choruses in the world.

Admission is $20 per ticket, but they can be purchased for $15 in advance at the Lake George Chamber of Commerce office at 2176 U.S. Route 9 in the village.

Quartet semi-final competitions are to be held Friday evening, and chorus contests are set for Saturday morning. The spontaneous streetside a capella singing over the weekend is dependent on the weather.

The winners of Saturday night’s finals competition will earn a berth in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s international championship competition to be held this summer in Las Vegas.

While a harmony festival is new to Lake George, Andy Pratt, an area deejay, held a barbershop festival for a half-dozen years in Bolton Landing, beginning in the late 1980s. It was immensely popular, drawing people from all over the nation. The festival was discontinued in 1992 because of the immense amount of work required to produce it, Pratt said at the time.

For this year’s barbershop festival in Lake George, members of the Saratoga Soundtrack Chorus have worked for months arranging details, according to Amanda Metzger of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thankful the Northeastern District chose Lake George for this regional contest and convention, bringing this music style back to the lake,” she said, noting that various hotels are booked solid for the weekend.

Metzger added that she’s recently been watching various vocal groups of the Barbershop Harmony Society on YouTube.

“They’re really impressive — they find unique ways to perform classic barbershop songs and modern-day music,” she said. “They’re performance artists as well as talented singers.”