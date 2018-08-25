Barbershop owner looking to make the cut in Indian Lake

× Councilwoman Sally Stanton, left, and Councilwoman Patricia Ryan-Curry, right, are shown with Susan Nicot cutting the ribbon, Aug. 7, at The Dam Barbershop in Indian Lake. Nicot now owns the only licensed barbershop in Hamilton County. Photo by Christopher South

INDIAN LAKE | After doing the same job for over 41 years, a lot of people would consider hanging it up.

Susan Nicot is instead hanging out her shingle at her new barbershop location in Indian Lake, “The Dam Barbershop,” which celebrated its grand opening last week.

Nicot bought the property, located near the Adirondack Lake Dam, two years ago.

The location provided the inspiration for the shop’s name — and she hopes people see the humor in a name that sounds like a mild expletive.

Nicot has heard it all in 41 years of barbering, and couldn’t see naming the shop anything else.

“It’s a good location right on Main Street, and my backyard is the lake. Besides that, there are not that many places you could call The Dam Barbershop,” Nicot said.

For the time being the shop, located at 6191 state Route 28 in Indian Lake, can be identified by a sign reading “Barbershop” and the traditional barber pole. Nicot said she will soon get the name posted on her sign.

The Dam Barbershop was created from a converted living room in her home.

Keeping the existing wood paneling, Nicot added a number of antique features.

× Susan Nicot, shown seated in her antique barber chair, has just opened The Dam Barbershop near the dam at Adirondack Lake. Photo by Christopher South

The centerpiece is a Koken Congress (St. Louis) barber chair that dates back to the 1800s.

Her only concern with having a chair that old — and valuable — is that some men wear their keys on their belts and there is a danger of scratching the carved wood arms or leather seat.

There’s also a decorative back bar made in Italy in 1902, a glass display case from the same time period, and Nicot’s collection of hand-painted shaving mugs depicting various occupations. Nicot is a member of the National Shaving Mug Collectors Association. She also collects old shaving razors.

Nicot has the distinction of being the only licensed barber shop in Hamilton County.

(What the state deems “appearance enhancement shops” are a separate designation.)

And hairdressers cannot use straight razors.

As such, she has already had her first inspection and was directed to post the state sanitary code which includes Article 22 saying, “spitting on the floor or in the sink is prohibited.”

× Barber Susan Nicot, who has opened The Dam Barbershop in Indian Lake, is shown cutting the hair of Indian Lake resident Jack Valentine. Nicot will be cutting hair by appointment. Photo by Christopher South

A LIFETIME OF CUTTING HAIR

Nicot grew up in the Hamlet of Guilderland Center in Albany County.

In 1977, she started training at the New Hampshire Barber College in Manchester.

The 1,500-hour course took around nine months to complete. Afterward, she moved back to New York, which requires a two-year apprenticeship and a license exam performed in front of a panel of barbers.

She said she was 22 years old and very nervous to take her exam in front of five gentlemen, all over 80.

The test required the shaving of a man which the applicant had to provide.

Nicot asked a man she knew from a nearby supermarket if he would agree to let her shave him as part of her exam, and he did. She asked him to be clean-shaved before the test so she would only have to go through the motions. Instead, the man showed up on test day with a week’s growth of beard.

Nicot started to shave the man with a traditional straight razor, and after the first stroke, the horrified judges stopped her saying, “Don’t you have a razor with a disposable blade?”

“I said, ‘I didn’t know we could use one,’” Nicot said.

The judges provided a razor, and she finished the shave.

Since that time, Nicot has had decades of experience cutting mostly men’s and boys’ hair, but she rarely shaves anyone. She can generally cut women’s hair if it’s shorter such as her own.

Nicot spent her early years barbering in Albany before moving on to the Clipping Station in Old Forge, until the business was sold in 2002. She operated her own shop, The Channel House, in Inlet from 2004 to 2013.

Nicot moved to Maine, became licensed there and operated a shop in Kennebunk until she decided to open The Dam Barber Shop in Indian Lake.

Shop hours are by appointment, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Haircuts are $10. Call for an appointment at 518-648-6415.