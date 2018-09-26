Bargain shoppers to descend on Wbg. this weekend

× Tens of thousands of bargain shoppers from all over the Northeast U.S. and beyond annually crowd Warrensburg’s sidewalks during the town’s World’s Largest Garage Sale, set this year for Saturday Sept. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 — although savvy shoppers will be on the streets as early as Thursday or Friday. This year’s crowd is expected to be larger than in recent years due to the sale being held in late September rather than early October. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | New Orleans is famous for Mardi Gras, Boston has its annual marathon — and the small Adirondack town of Warrensburg also has its own notorious event, attracting 40,000 or more people each year — the World’s Largest Garage Sale.

During this colossal community sale, set for Saturday Sept. 29 and Sunday Sept. 30, the streets of Warrensburg are crammed with bargain-hunters — local folks joined by many thousands of visitors from central New York as well as from neighboring states.

Both days, a mile-long crowd will be picking through wares of 500+ vendors and 1,000 or more private garage sales held by residents who clear out their attics and garages. The sales of both the vendors and local residents annually offer a nearly unimaginable array of bargains.

Whether visitors are seeking collectibles, specialty or distressed goods, vehicle parts, antiques, old toys, vintage jewelry, household goods, socks, toboggans or tools — it’s all for sale at Warrensburg’s huge sale.

Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce executive Suzanne Tyler said Monday that the annual sale benefits the local residents as well as the businesses, local non-profit groups and area accommodations.

“This sale really showcases Warrensburgs attributes,” she said. “It’s our little weekend to shine here in Warrensburg and show people from across the Northeast and elsewhere in the U.S. what we have to offer.”

Returning by popular demand, she said, is the second annual Oktoberfest beer garden — featuring beverages handcrafted by Adirondack Brewery — to be held on the lawn of Merrill Magee Inn at the intersection of Main and Elm streets in the center of town.

Warrensburg’s big sale has a street-fair atmosphere, complete with plenty of carnival food: from blooming onions and fried bread, to ethnic food — and of course pizza, cotton candy and kettle-glazed popcorn.

Tyler said that this weekend’s sale features a wealth of new vendors — so many that a new lot was opened just days ago to accommodate them, Tyler said.

All sale sites — including sales held by residents — will be pinpointed on a new interactive map that can be accessed via smartphone as well as computers. This digital map, which will direct people to parking, outhouses and bus stops, is a new attribute of the sale this year, Tyler said. The map can be found at the Warrensburg Chamber’s website.

The great sale is so popular that people jam the town on Friday, hoping to get “first pick” of all the treasures. Some savvy shoppers cruise the streets, armed with flashlights before dawn on Saturday, as well.

“With the sale being held this year earlier than normal this year, our crowds are likely to be bigger,” Tyler predicted.

The Warrensburg Fire Company will again be holding their annual breakfast at their firehouse on Saturday as well as their traditional lunch fare on both Saturday and Sunday. People arriving in their recreational vehicles will find the firefighters’ RV parking behind the fire hall on Elm St. quite convenient and reasonably priced at $25, Tyler said.

How to survive & enjoy the great sale:

• Arrive early on Friday — check into town before 7:15 a.m. A lot of vendors are setting up Friday.

• If you do arrive Saturday, take I-87 Northway to exits 22, 24 or 25. Avoid Exit 23, the primary road into Warrensburg, since it becomes very congested. By 8:30 or 9 a.m. Saturday, traffic can be backed up for miles. From Exit 22, turn left onto Rte. 9 and drive just a few miles north to Warrensburg. From Exit 24, go south on Schroon River Road and park at the Warren County Fairgrounds where shuttle buses will take you in and out of town. Or, from Exit 25, head south out of Chestertown on Rte. 9 into Warrensburg. If you do arrive via Exit 23, take a right turn to go via East Schroon River Rd. and follow signs to complimentary parking at the Warren County Fairgrounds and take a free bus downtown.

• From Friday Sept. 28 through Sunday Oct. 30, there is no parking on Main St. from the bandstand to Stewart Farrar Avenue, nor on Elm St., nor Emerson, Second, Hackensack, Horicon and Adirondack avenues. Parking is also prohibited on the north side of Stewart Farrar, and the north side of Library Ave. from Elm to James streets. These parking bans are so emergency vehicles can move through town. Those who disobey these dictates are likely to have their vehicle towed.

• Motorists are urged not to block driveways, fire hydrants, nor park on private property without permission. No trailers of any kind nor recreational vehicles may be parked along roadways. Many vehicles get towed each year.

• In-town parking is available for both cars and recreational vehicles at the Warrensburg firehouse on lower Elm St. for a modest charge. Both days, the local firefighters will be serving breakfast at the firehouse and lunch at the Alexander Funeral Home on Main St.. Proceeds benefit the volunteer fire company.

Further tips for garage sale enjoyment:

• Bring a backpack to haul your bargains home.

• Wear comfortable shoes because you will walk a lot.

• Have plenty of cash on hand.