Barkeater Chocolates to get new machinery

NORTH CREEK | Barkeater Chocolates will soon receive a new machine designed to make their packaging system more efficient.

The new equipment, manufactured specifically for the local business, will speed up the company’s packaging process, which will allow staff to make more chocolate on a daily basis, said Co-Founder Jim Morris.

“The machine will semi-automate our packaging for our most popular confections, which have been in high demand due to an increase in wholesale business.”

Deb Morris said, “We are looking forward to greeting our newest machinery and are working on picking a name for the new wrapper.”

For more information about Barkeater Chocolates or future updates, visit barkeaterchocolates.com.